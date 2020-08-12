Marlon Vera plans to “baptize” Sean O’Malley and “make him quit” in UFC 252 co-main event

Marlon Vera is excited to finally share the Octagon with Sean O’Malley as he is confident he can hand “Sugar” his first loss.

In the co-main event of UFC 252, Vera and O’Malley are set to fight in a scrap many fans are looking forward to. The common perception entering the bout is whether or not O’Malley’s hype is real or if Vera will prove to be too much too soon.

The two were supposed to fight at UFC 239 last year, but O’Malley was pulled from the fight due to a tainted supplement. For “Chito” he is glad they are fighting now as he says the hype has only built up a win does a lot more for him.

“Of course and I’m better, too. It will be a better fight, it will be a scrappy fight” Vera said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I know how I can win this fight. The first thing we need to do is make weight and not get COVID. I’m f*****g ready, what I do to this guy people won’t expect it.”

Although Sean O’Malley has only four UFC fights, he has proven he is a high-level striker. Yet, a big question mark surrounding him is his ground game and takedown defense. But, according to Vera, he isn’t anticipating wrestling as many think.

“I am not a guy that goes for takedowns often. My wrestling is good, I use things when I need it. Fighting is instincts, you just go with the flow,” he explained. “I don’t think I need to take this guy down to win. I’m prepared. This fight will be great and has a lot of hype behind him.”

Not only does Marlon Vera think he can beat Sean O’Malley in a striking match, but he also expects to finish ‘Sugar’. He believes if he can bring the undefeated prospect into the later rounds he will have success and make O’Malley quit.

“I think I am just going to make him quit, that is what I do. My cardio is great and my jiu-jitsu is good. If he takes me down he will be in trouble,” Vera said. “I’m going to get it done. Just baptize him like Gamebred does and put them out. That is what I am thinking like.”

With all the hype Sean O’Malley has, Marlon Vera knows winning this fight is big for his career.

“The only thing I want is to be a world champion. I have to go, just put the foot on the pedal,” he concluded.

Do you think Marlon Vera will finish Sean O’Malley?