Sean O’Malley slams “scared” Henry Cejudo for running from him and Petr Yan

Sean O’Malley believes Henry Cejudo only retired from MMA because “Triple C” knew he would lose to “Sugar” and Petr Yan.

Following Cejudo’s UFC 249 win over Dominick Cruz to defend his belt he shockingly announced his retirement from the sport. Since then, he has kept trash-talking the flyweight and bantamweight divisions but O’Malley doesn’t care about any of that.

Cejudo has said a high school wrestler could beat Sean O’Malley which “Sugar” doesn’t agree with. Instead, he took the opportunity to slam Cejudo for running from him and Yan.

“I don’t really care to shut up those people. Those people’s opinions, I’m going to fight a wrestler. I’m in the UFC and I’m 25-years-old. I’m not worried about it. Cejudo retired, I don’t understand,” Sean O’Malley said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I think he was scared of Petr Yan because he knew Petr was going to be next so he thought he should get out while he still can because Petr would f**k him up. Henry is a little scared to fight. He saw that I was coming up and he saw a couple of other threats and got scared.

“He got his first girlfriend and doesn’t want to fight anymore. That is all I see. I would never retire if I was in my prime,” O’Malley continued. “If I’m the top dog and I’m healthy, the only reason you retire is because you get a girl and that stung his little soul when I said that because it is true. Everyone has had a girl that just takes over your life like fu**k what happened? There is no difference here and they will break up soon and I think he will come back.”

Sean O’Malley is set to return to the Octagon this Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 252 when he battles Marlon Vera. It will be his toughest test to date but he told BJPENN.com he believes he will get another first-round KO.

What do you make of Sean O’Malley slamming Henry Cejudo?