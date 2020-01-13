Dana White says Tom Brady has been invited to attend UFC 246

UFC president Dana White says that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been invited to attend this weekend’s UFC 246 event.

White is a massive fan of the Patriots, who Brady has starred for since the 2000 NFL season. During the last 20 years with the Pats, Brady has appeared in nine Super Bowls, winning an NFL record six of them, the most for any player in football history. White regularly attends Patriots games and is close with the team’s owner, Robert Kraft.

UFC 246 takes place this Saturday, January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event sees superstar Conor McGregor return to the Octagon after a 14-month layoff to take on Donald Cerrone.

According to White in a new interview with TMZ Sports, Brady could be the guest of honor should he take White up on his offer to attend.

“Tom might be coming to the fight this weekend. Yeah, he might be coming to the McGregor fight this weekend. I’m going back-and-forth with him right now on scheduling stuff,” White said.

Brady is set to become a free agent after this year’s Super Bowl, at which time he will be free to field offers from other teams. The Patriots are expected to make a push to bring him back for another Super Bowl run, but other teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers are also expected to try and sign the legend.

White was asked what he thinks Brady will do next, and this was his answer.

“My own personal opinion, it’s going to depend on whether the Patriots put the money up for him or not, but I think there’s obviously a lot of opportunities for him to go out, have some fun, have a little bit more control, make a lot of money. I think first and foremost Brady’s going to make the decision that works best for his family, his wife and his kids, what is the best move for them as a family, then for football,” White said.

“I’m a Brady fan for life.”

