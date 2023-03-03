Mana Martinez confident he will be “too quick and too strong” for Cameron Saaiman at UFC 285: “Come March 4, we can call it a derailing of a hype train”

Mana Martinez was happy when he was offered to fight Cameron Saaiman at UFC 285.

When Saaiman won on the Contender Series, Dana White declared him the future of the division. Then, the South African cruised to a stoppage win in his debut and will now take on Martinez at UFC 285 who expects to be too much of a veteran for him.

“I watched his Contender Series fight, and then I watched his fight in December,” Martinez said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The kid’s got a lot of hype behind him but I’m looking to go in there and do what I usually do. I’m excited about this matchup because I think he will be down to stand and go toe-to-toe with me and that’s always fun. If it turns to a grappling match, I’ll be ready, but I’m feeling a standup battle for this one.”

Although Mana Martinez is hopeful for a striking fight against Cameron Saaiman, he expects the South African to try and wrestle him once he starts to land. However, Martinez is confident he will be able to keep it on the feet and TKO Saaiman and derail his hype.

“We are going to see who has more dog in them, and I feel like I do… I do think he will come out and throw a lot of kicks,” Martinez continued. “Trying to mix it up with his hands but once he realizes I’m too quick and too strong, and potentially feels my power he will try and make it a wrestling match. I can see myself finishing him in the late second round or early third… Come March 4, we can call it a derailing of a hype train.”

Should Martinez finish Saaiman as he expects, it would be a massive win for him, and knows it sets him up to have a big 2023.

“I think it reminds everyone of who I am. I was tearing through everyone prior to the UFC and I have ot get back to my finishing ways. Once I finish him and derail this hype train, it will put the division on notice,” Martinez concluded.

