Leon Edwards makes prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal fight

Leon Edwards is not a fan of Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal’s altercation at Radio Row during Super Bowl week.

The two were doing radio shows to talk about what’s next for them when they saw each other and got into a verbal altercation. Immediately, it went all over social media and UFC president Dana White said he was not a fan of it. For Edwards, he agrees with White and says it makes MMA and the UFC look fake like the WWE.

“It is a weird time to be in MMA. It is like WWE-esque kind of thing,” Edwards said to BJPENN.com. “I’m just focusing on me and when the time comes I’ll handle it.”

Many, including Chael Sonnen, thought it was suspicious and may have been set up. But, it adds hype to the fight as White revealed Usman and Masvidal were booked to fight one another at International Fight Week. It will be “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” second title defense while it will be “Gamebred’s” first time fighting for UFC gold.

It is a very interesting fight, but for Edwards, he believes Usman defeats Masvidal and defends his belt rather easily.

“I’d probably say Usman. He is more well-rounded and has improved his striking a lot,” he said. “I think he would get it done and defend the belt.”

For Edwards, he is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC London when he battles Tyron Woodley. Should he win, he would most likely be next in line for the belt, unless Colby Covington gets his desired rematch.

In the end, the Englishman doesn’t care how Usman and Masvidal will sell their fight. He also is confident he will beat either one of them when his time comes.

Do you agree with Leon Edwards that the Kamaru Usman-Jorge Masvidal altercation was ‘WWE-esque’?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/4/2020.