Manager: Conor McGregor ‘a lot happier at 170’

Conor McGregor won titles in the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions, but for the moment, he seems to be happy in the 170-pound welterweight division.

That’s according to manager Audie Attar, who saw first-hand how content McGregor was as he geared up for his UFC 246 welterweight scrap with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Attar seems to believe McGregor will stay at welterweight for the moment, though he says a return to the 155-pound lightweight division is also possible.

That being said, the manager doubts we’ll ever see McGregor in the 145-pound featherweight division again.

“I look at all my clients as human beings and I’ve seen him at 145, 155 and 170 in mixed martial arts and he just appears to be a lot happier at 170,” Attar told MMA Fighting. “It’s not as strenuous on the body as it relates to the weight cut. That does not mean he wouldn’t be able to make 155. 145, I just think it’s unhealthy. To go back down to that weight class would just be unhealthy.

“But 155 is doable and something I know he’s keen on doing again so that’s not out of the realm of possibility. But you can’t deny how comfortable he was 170. That was his normal frame. So not having to put your body through a rigorous weight cut, there’s something to be said about that.”

Attar continued, explaining that the welterweight division might be just the ticket for Conor McGregor — even if he’s a little undersized at that weight.

“I think that particularly if you’re able to keep your strength or improve your strength and your muscle mass, and more importantly be able to carry your weight to keep your speed and quickness and explosiveness, well then why not?” Attar said of McGregor. “It’s all about how each individual athlete feels on the night and that’s the most important thing.

“Gaining a competitive advantage is not always having a size, height, speed advantage but also having the right mindset and the right energy come the night of competition. It’s really a subjective thing and you’ve got to leave it to each athlete to decide what’s best for them.”

What division do you want to see Conor McGregor fight in next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/4/2020.