Just Scrap Radio Ep. 33 with Vicente Luque, Khama Worthy, Gillian Robertson, and Modestas Bukauskas

The 33rd episode of Just Scrap Radio with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 260.

We’re first joined by the 10th-ranked UFC welterweight contender, Vicente Luque (2:28). Next, UFC lightweight, Khama Worthy (20:56) comes on. 15th-ranked UFC flyweight, Gillian Robertson (35:02) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC light heavyweight, Modestas Bukauskas (43:57).

Vicente Luque opens up the show to preview his UFC 260 fight against Tyron Woodley. Vicente discusses getting the chance to fight a former champion and getting another step up in competition. Luque didn’t do his training camp at Sanford MMA for this camp, however, as he stayed home in Brazil as he awaits the birth of his first child. He also touches on the fight between his Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns and what he thinks should be next for Gilbert.

Khama Worthy comes on to preview his UFC 260 fight against Jamie Mullarkey. Khama talks about his last fight against Ottman Azaitar and everything that happened to Ottman since. He also explains how he will finish the very durable Mullarkey and what a win over him does for him.

Gillian Robertson then joins the show to preview her UFC 260 fight against Mirana Maverick. Gillian talks about her having to pull out of their scheduled UFC 258 fight on the day of the event and why she wanted this fight to be rebooked. The Canadian also makes it known she plans to submit Maverick and start her run up the flyweight ranks.

Modestas Bukauskas closes out the program previewing his UFC 260 fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk. Modestas talks about his last loss to Jimmy Crute and what he learned from that. He also reveals his goal for 2021 and how a win over Michal can propel him back to fighting ranked opponents.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher