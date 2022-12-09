Jay Perrin sends a wanrning to Raul Rosas Jr., confident he’ll “clean this guy up” at UFC 282: “I’m a dog brother and you have never been in a dog fight”

Jay Perrin is ready to shock the world.

Perrin’s first two UFC fights have not gone his way as he lost to Mario Bautista on short notice. He then dropped a very close decision to Aoriqileng at UFC 278. Yet, those losses have given him the chance to fight 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 282 which Perrin is excited about.

“I don’t give a f**k what they think he can do, I know what he can do and what he can not. Of course, I’m excited,” Perrin said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The last two fights did not go my way but all that misfortunate has led me to this wonderful matchup. Stylistically, I’m a nightmare for Raul, I’m good everywhere. I think it’s a good way for me to push my name, a lot of people are going to watch this kid, and all the pressure is on this kid to perform. 17, 18, he could be 12, I don’t give a s**t. If he stands across from me I will beat his ass.”

Although Perrin believes Rosas Jr. will have a good MMA career, he thinks at 18 his strength will not be able to match his. Along with that, he believes Rosas Jr. has not faced any adversity which Perrin believes is not good.

With that, Jay Perrin is confident he will be able to give Raul Rosas Jr. some adversity at UFC 282. He believes he will keep it standing, despite the Mexican being confident he will run through Perrin.

“He can think whatever he likes, but this is the first time he’s going to fight a man and someone that is not going to give you everything that you want,” Perrin said. “I don’t give a s**t how old you are, your parents signed the permission form to participate in the field trip and I am the field trip and you are going to come back with a failing grade.”

Perrin is well-aware that Rosas Jr. has a good ground game, but he believes the fight won’t hit the mat. On the feet, Perrin says it’s not even close and he expects to dominate Rosas Jr. on the feet and get a second-round TKO.

“There is a large discrepancy between our hands. If it stays on the feet, this s**t is over, I’m going to clean him up,” Perrin said. “To quote Dustin Poirier, I am going to clean this guy up if he stays standing. We all know he’s going to try and do some crazy shit in the first round to get a nice flashy whatever, but what happens when that doesn’t work? Now you have to play my game. I’m a dog brother and you have never been in a dog fight. Again, (his ground game) doesn’t exist if you can’t keep me on the ground. You can try and flying triangle me all you like. But, when it doesn’t work, now you have wasted all your energy trying to do something spectacular and I’m f*****g killing you because of it.”

If Perrin does finish Rosas Jr. at UFC 282 he knows the win would be massive for his career.

“There is so much hype around the kid and there are zero expectations on me. If I win, well now, I’ve stolen that shine and it becomes mine,” Perrin concluded. “It can change my life. He got 100 thousand followers in a day from his Cotnedner Series. If I can even get half of that, that would change my life. He’s going to be a star someday, just not on December 10.”

Do you think Jay Perrin will beat Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 282?