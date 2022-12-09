Dustin Poirier forced to undergo surgery following nasty foot infection

Dustin Poirier was forced to undergo surgery following his nasty foot infection.

Jolie Poirier, Dustin’s wife, took to ‘Instagram’ to give an update on the fighters condition:

“For those asking about Dustins foot … He has a bad staph infection that started Saturday, didn’t respond to oral antibiotics & he was unable to walk. Sunday we went into the ER & they admitted him for cellulitis. They released him early Wednesday morning but after a 2nd MRI it showed there was an abscess that needs to be drained. So now he’s back in the hospital for surgery. I’ll post an update once he’s out. Thank you everyone for the kind words & support.”

Shortly after her post, Jolie confirmed that Dustin Poirier’s surgery was a success.

Cellulitis is a common bacterial skin infection which causes redness, swelling and pain in the affected area. The condition can spread and cause more serious health conditions if it goes untreated.

Poirier also took to ‘Instagram‘ with a picture of himself in a hospital bed and the message:

“About to bounce back! Nobody’s safe. Everyone talking shit and kicking when im down, thats coward movements. I want all the smoke. El Diamante 😤”

This is today after surgery. About to start charging yall for foot pics https://t.co/AO45Pa3gxl pic.twitter.com/vmM6G9kt0L — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 9, 2022

While some may have talked sh*t about Poirier while he was down, many more sent words of encouragement and well wishes.

Poirier (29-7 MMA) last fought at UFC 281 on November 12th where he defeated Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) by submission. This brings the lightweight fighter’s record to 4 wins in his last 5 fights.

There is no confirmation on how long ‘The Diamond’ will be out of commission, but the news is good that the infection is seemingly gone.

Who would you like to see Poirier fight next?

