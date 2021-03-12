Jason Witt admits he never heard of Matthew Semelsberger, expects to earn second-round TKO

Jason Witt didn’t know who he would be fighting next but didn’t expect it to be Matthew Semelsberger.

After Witt dominated Cole Williams to get his first UFC win, he was looking to return quickly. Although it is now five months later, Witt was just excited to get back in there despite not knowing who his opponent was.

“Man, I had never heard of him. I obviously watched his fights now but it is who the UFC offered me,” Witt said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve never said no to a fight and the UFC likes this matchup. I never heard of him before they offered me the fight.”

Against Semelsberger, Witt is confident he will use his grappling to control the fight. He knows his opponent is probably the better striker, but he is confident he is the better mixed martial artist which will be the difference here en route to a TKO win.

“He is a basic striker, ex-football player. He doesn’t throw a lot of combinations and kind of a one-trick pony. He doesn’t blend mixed martial arts together,” Witt said. “With me, I’m a great grappler and good at blending everything together. I’ll be a lot better of a grappler than him.

“I really see this fight going how my last fight did,” Witt continued. “Just taking him down, controlling him, and getting the TKO in the second round.”

If Jason Witt gets the TKO win and extends his win streak to two, his goal is to remain active in 2021. He wants to make a run towards the top-15 but he admits a move to lightweight could be in the cards.

“It really depends on if I got to lightweight or stay at 170. If I stay at welterweight, I’ll fight every month. If I decide to drop down, I need time to get my diet going and get my weight low. I want to fight three, four, five times this year,” Witt concluded.

