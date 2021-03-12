Alexis Davis relieved to snap losing streak, knows rematch with Amanda Nunes makes sense down the line

Alexis Davis didn’t know if she would remain a UFC fighter.

After the Canadian lost to Viviane Araujo at UFC 240, which was her third loss in a row, she wondered if she would be released. The UFC ended up deciding to keep her on, but a shoulder injury kept her out until 2021 where she fought Sabina Mazo.

“I was worried about my job when I lost three in a row,” Davis said to BJPENN.com. “In this fight camp, I started to train with a new team, like I know I have the skills it has just been a mental battle more than anything. I was just focusing on enjoying training and fighting again.”

Not only was Davis dealing with a losing streak and a layoff, but she also changed weight classes. She returned to bantamweight where she fought for a UFC title. Although she still can make 125lbs, Davis didn’t want the extra stress of cutting weight with all the changes in her life.

“Not saying I won’t go back down to flyweight, but it was hard,” Davis said. “They are fast, and it is more weight I have to cut. With bantamweight, I don’t have to go to the sauna. With everything going on with COVID and me changing gyms, I didn’t want to deal with the extra stress of cutting weight.”

Against Mazo, Davis knew she would have the grappling advantage and could take her down. However, a big part of the gameplan was to mix her striking and grappling together. That ended up working as Davis got the decision win.

“I was working on my movement, not trying to stay in one place and using my wrestling, Just blending everything together was the focus,” Davis said. “Against Sabina, I knew I could take her down and be able to control her on the ground.”

With the win, Alexis Davis is hoping to be active in 2021. The goal is to fight a top-10 opponent next and make her way up the bantamweight ranks.

“I feel great and it was a whole new me. I got the win under my belt, I feel healthy and strong,” Davis said. “Hopefully, I can get some good wins this year and see where it takes me. At this point, I don’t care who is next. But, obviously, I’d like someone in the top-10 given I was ranked 11th at flyweight.”

Although Alexis Davis isn’t sure who she will fight next, the Canadian is well aware of the storyline involving a rematch with Amanda Nunes. The two fought in Strikeforce in 2011 with Davis winning by second-round TKO.

Since then, the two have gone on separate paths. With Nunes running out of challengers, Davis is well aware the rematch makes sense.

“I’m not going to lie, that has crossed my mind a few times. I just need to get a few more wins and break into the top-10 and then it makes sense,” Davis concluded. “It is a selling point that I have a TKO win over Amanda Nunes. I’m sure she wants to get that back.”

