Dana White: Miocic vs. Cormier winner will be greatest heavyweight in MMA history

UFC President Dana White believes the winner of the upcoming trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will be the greatest heavyweight in MMA history.

Miocic and Cormier will meet in the main event of UFC 252 this Saturday, with Miocic’s heavyweight title on the line. The heavyweight rivals have already fought twice previously. They first met in 2018 when Cormier, then the light heavyweight champion, moved up to heavyweight division to challenge Miocic for the division’s ultimate prize. Cormier won that first contest by first-round knockout. After Cormier defended the heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis later that year, he and Miocic then rematched in 2019. That time around, Miocic evened the scored, weathering some early adversity to stop Cormier in the fourth round and reclaim the heavyweight title.

Whoever wins this anticipated trilogy fight, according to White, will be the greatest heavyweight not just in the history of the UFC, but in MMA period.

“I’m so pumped for that fight,” White told reporters after Tuesday night’s episode of Contender Series (via MMA Junkie). “First of all, both the fights before the trilogy have been incredible. The way that Cormier won the first fight and the way that Stipe won the second fight, and it’s one of the best trilogies ever. I saw some debate on if the winner of this fight would go down as the greatest heavyweight – it’s no (expletive) debate. There’s no debate. The winner of this fight is the greatest heavyweight ever. Not of this era – ever in UFC history and mixed martial arts.

“I know there’s talk about other guys, you gotta look at who they fought, and there’s just no doubt,” White added. “There’s no question that these two – Saturday will determine who the man is.”

Who do you think will win the UFC 252 trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier? Do you agree with Dana White that the victor will be the heavyweight GOAT?