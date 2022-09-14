Gillian Robertson confident she’ll finish Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60 after training with her for months: “We got a lot of rounds in so we are very familiar with one another”

Gillian Robertson and Mariya Agapova are very familiar with one another.

Robertson was supposed to face Melissa Gatto at UFC Vegas 60, but she received a text that Gatto was out. However, in the same message, she received the news she would now be fighting Agapova.

“It was in the same text message we got the news. Melissa Gatto’s out, do you want Mariya Agapova?,” Robertson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “We just replied yes so it was no worry about not fighting, that is why I’m so lucky to be with a company like the UFC who are so professional and got me an opponent before I even knew my other one was out.”

Although it is a change of opponents, Gillian Robertson is very familiar with Mariya Agapova as the two used to train together at American Top Team. According to the Canadian, they used to train together quite often and Robertson says that has made her more confident heading into this fight.

“We actually worked together for four or five months at ATT… We got a lot of rounds in so we are very familiar with one another but that was a long time ago. I feel like it’s a good matchup for me, especially grappling-wise,” Robertson explained. “I feel like that is where the fight plays out the best for me. She has an awkward style of striking that is hard to deal with, punches come at a weird angle, and she is able to pull some things off. Some powerful shots and is a threat on the feet but I expect it to be my world.”

With Gillian Robertson being familiar with Mariya Agapova, she is confident she will be able to get the fight to the mat and find a finish.

“I try not to make it as quick as possible anymore but yeah definitely I feel like that is my quickest way to finish, either a rear-naked choke or ground and pound,” Robertson said. “It’s the ideal way to finish but I would like to play it out on the feet a bit before I take her down.”

If Robertson does get a stoppage win at UFC Vegas 60 as she says, she hopes to get one more fight this year. She also believes a win over Agapova and one more could put her back into the rankings.

“I don’t think this win will put me in the top-15 but maybe a win after that would put me in there and then make a title run,” Robertson concluded.

