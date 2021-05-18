Felicia Spencer eyes first-round stoppage over Noma Dumont, uncertain what her future holds in featherweight division

Felicia Spencer is just looking to fight and isn’t worried about what happens next.

On May 22, Spencer returns to the Octagon against Norma Dumont after she was originally supposed to face Danyelle Wolf. Although she has an opponent change, there was never a time when she thought she wasn’t going to fight.

“The text came in that Danyelle was out but Norma was in so there wasn’t any time where I was without a fight. Things just kept on going as far as training goes… Having a more well-rounded opponent makes things gameplan-wise a little different but not a lot,” Spencer said to Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve been working that can be used in both situations that makes me a more effective fighter. A more well-rounded opponent might make it a more competitive fight, a more exciting fight, and bring the best out of me in ways Danyelle wouldn’t have, it’s a different fight for sure, even the height difference, style difference but I still need to go out there and do what I do best.”

Entering the fight, Spencer says after going five rounds with Amanda Nunes her confidence in her striking has improved. However, she knows the ground is where she is at her best so expects to be able to take Dumont down and eventually get the stoppage win, likely in the first.

“Either way, I’m comfortable anywhere, I don’t want to rush anything,” Spencer explained. “I’m going to be comfortable and pick my shots and feel it out… I’m really just to be in front of her and hopefully finish her in the first round, that is the goal, and a lot of times I end up on the ground and take her out from there… All my UFC wins have also been first-round finish so it would be nice to keep that streak going.”

If Felicia Spencer does indeed finish Dumont she isn’t sure what would be next for her. The featherweight division doesn’t have a lot of fighters, but the Canadian knows she likely wouldn’t get another title shot after one win.

Instead of focusing on what’s next, Spencer says she is only worried about May 22 and beating Dumont.

“I would think I would need more. I wouldn’t feel like I earned a title shot beating Norma Dumont, or if it was Danyelle. Just having one fight away, if it was a bigger name with a better winning streak it would be different,” Spencer said. “The division is in a weird spot and I don’t think about what happens after this fight. There are a lot of speculation and opinions on it but I don’t really care, whatever happens, happens. All I’m thinking about is my performance in the fight and whatever happens, whatever happens.”

Although Spencer isn’t worried about what’s next, she also knows the state of the featherweight division is concerning. She thought the UFC would look to sign more fighters, but as of right now, that has not been the case. With that, the Canadian says she’ll just fight whoever the promotion puts in front of her.

“I was a little surprised in the beginning when I got signed and they didn’t sign more, especially after that card in Norfolk where I fought Zarah and Megan fought Norma, it was a big thing,” Spencer concluded. “At this point, I’m not super surprised, I’m not sure what their game plan is. I would imagine they would sign a few more people, even if the goal is to just have Amanda defend her belt until she’s done. There should be a few more people to round-robin with to get a clear picture of who deserves it and get some competitive experience.”

Do you think Felicia Spencer will beat Norma Dumont?