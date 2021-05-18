Just Scrap Radio Ep. 38 with Rob Font, Felicia Spencer, Yancy Medeiros, and Jared Vanderaa

The 38th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 27.

We’re first joined by one-half the main event in Rob Font (2:33) joins the show. Next, UFC featherweight, Felicia Spencer (17:11) comes on. UFC lightweight, Yancy Medeiros (33:30) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC heavyweight, Jared Vanderaa (49:00).

Rob Font joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 27 main event fight against Cody Garbrandt. The third-ranked bantamweight contender talks about whether or not he thought Garbrandt would take the fight and getting the chance to headline his first UFC show. He also discusses the state of the bantamweight division and touches on his teammate, Calvin Kattar, and what he has been up to.

Felicia Spencer then comes on to preview her UFC Vegas 27 fight against Norma Dumont. The Canadian touches on Danyelle Wolf being out of the fight and how she didn’t think it would be competitive. She also talks about the state of the women’s featherweight division and what she thinks a win over Dumont does for her. She also talks about what she learned from fighting Amanda Nunes and a potential rematch down the line.

Yancy Medeiros joins the show to talk about his UFC Vegas 27 fight against Damir Hadzovic. The Hawaiian talks about not fighting since February of 2020 and what he has been up to. He also mentions this is the final fight on his UFC contract so he knows it’s do-or-die for his career in the UFC if he loses.

Jared Vanderaa closes the program to discuss his UFC Vegas 27 main card fight against Justin Tafa. Jared talks about his UFC debut loss and what he learned and him hoping to KO Tafa in a highlight-reel way. He also touches on his teammate, Dominick Reyes’ loss to Jiri Prochazka.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

