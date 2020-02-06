Colby Covington proclaims himself Jorge Masvidal’s ‘daddy’

Colby Covington believes Jorge Masvidal won’t do a thing when they cross paths at American Top Team.

Following Covington’s TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 for the welterweight title, he spent time in Oregon and has yet to go back to train at ATT. With “Chaos” not being back in nearly two months since the fight, Jorge Masvidal said that the former interim champion left the gym for good.

Covington, of course, denies that. He says he will be seeing Masvidal soon. He believes when he sees “Gamebred,” the BMF champ won’t do a thing.

“That’s fake news. You know that. You can’t believe anything that guy says. He’s a traitor. That’s why he got the nickname Street Judas, because he’s the Judas,” Colby Covington said on BJPENN.com Radio. “He’s a piece of s**t man. He makes up lies all the time. I haven’t been to the gym because I’ve been in Oregon. I’ve been training with my new strength and conditioning coach. I got better s**t to do. I’m traveling.”

Not only does Covington think Masvidal won’t do a thing, but he says he is Gamebred’s “daddy” after he beat him up in training.

“I got things I’m doing so, I’ll be back at ATT soon and he knows what’s what. He can say whatever the f**k he wants in an interview. But, when we get face to face, he’s not going to do s**t because he’s a little b***h and he knows who owns who. He’s never won one second of one round, of any type of training, or anything, ever. So the guy knows who his daddy is, and his daddy is Colby Chaos Covington.”

Masvidal is set to fight Kamaru Usman in July at International Fight Week for the welterweight title according to Dana White. For Covington, he has called for his rematch and has said he will wait until he gets his shot at Usman again.

What do you make of Colby Covington saying he’s Jorge Masvidal’s daddy? How do you think Masvidal will respond?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/6/2020.