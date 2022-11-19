Chris Gutierrez says KO win over Frankie Edgar was “bittersweet,” believes he proved he belongs

Chris Gutierrez says his win over Frankie Edgar was bittersweet for a few reasons.

Gutierrez was set for the biggest fight of his career at UFC 281 as he was taking on Frankie Edgar in his retirement fight. It was a big moment for Gutierrez and he delivered as he got a first-round KO. However, he says it was a bittersweet moment as it was hard to see a legend like Edgar end his career that way.

“I’m definitely happy with the win, but it was definitely bittersweet at the same time. He’s a legend, no one wants to see a legend go out that way,” Gutierrez said to BJPENN.com. “But, for me, I know I still had a job to do and had to win but it was bittersweet.”

In training camp, Gutierrez knew the knee would be there. He has seen Edgar get knocked out by a flying knee from Cory Sandhagen and was knocked out by a front kick up the middle from Marlon Vera. Along with that, Gutierrez also is good at throwing knees but was surprised it presented itself so quickly.

“The knee was part of the gameplan but it is something I just throw. I like to throw knees and he is a wrestler so he was going to duck eventually,” Gutierrez said. “I’m good at the knees anyway and then it just played into the way he fights by ducking his head in the center.”

With the win, Chris Gutierrez entered the bantamweight rankings which is a dream come true. He also believes this win proves he belongs among the bantamweight best.

“It is a dream come true. I knew for the longest time I was so close to being in those rankings. I just needed the right fight and I got it and proved I belong,” Gutierrez said.

The goal now for Gutierrez is to return sometime in early 2023 but doesn’t care who is next for him. Instead, he just hopes it is a ranked opponent so he can work his way up the ranks.

“Hopefully before April, like February or March. At this point, it is whoever they get me, hopefully, a ranked guy though now that I am in the rankings,” Gutierrez concluded.

Who would you like to see Chris Gutierrez fight next?