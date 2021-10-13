Brent Primus expects to KO Benson Henderson and earn a title shot: ‘I’m going to throw f*****g bombs’

Brent Primus has been asking for a big-name opponent for quite some time and he gets his wish on Saturday night at Bellator 268.

Primus returned in July and lost a controversial split decision to Islam Mamedov in a fight many thought he won. After the fight, he asked his management and Bellator for a high-profile fight. He got just that as he will face Benson Henderson on Saturday in Arizona.

“I’m definitely happy with Benson. This is a fight that I was actually really excited to sign the contract for, it’s going to be awesome,” Primus said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m so excited, I have to thank my manager and obviously Bellator. It’s going to be a fun, fast fight, I’ve been working on my cardio, takedown defense and it will be the Fight of the Night for sure.”

When he signed the contract, Primus began digging into the stylistic matchup and he believes the fight favors him. He knows he has the power to KO Henderson. But, on the ground, the former Bellator champ says he has all the tools to submit the former WEC and UFC champ.

“On the feet, I’m going to catch him. I don’t think he has a chin like he used to have. He has also slowed down a little bit,” Primus said. “I have him on the feet and on the ground with jiu-jitsu, he might be the better wrestler but I have been working on my wrestling like crazy. I’m just excited. I told Bellator if they gave me a top opponent I will throw down and make it an exciting fight. I’m going to try and knock him out and if he shoots in, I’m prepared to submit him. I’m going to let these hands go.”

Ultimately, Brent Primus is confident he will not only beat Benson Henderson but will finish him at Bellator 268.

“I’m going to try and knock him out, I really am, I’m going to throw f*****g bombs. If I catch him, I will knock him out,” Primus said. “But, he will feel the pressure and the heat on the feet and he will shoot in on me and if that happens, I will submit him. Honestly, I really want the finish.”

If Primus gets his hand raised, he believes he deserves the next title shot or a number one contender bout.

“If I beat Benson, it will put me up there to get a title shot next,” Primus concluded.

