Jake Paul responds after Nate Diaz accuses him of being on steroids: “We haven’t forgotten that you tested positive for steroids. Let’s do 15 rounds”

Jake Paul has responded after his upcoming boxing opponent Nate Diaz accused him of being on steroids.

Paul and Diaz are scheduled to collide on Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The bout is currently scheduled to go eight rounds, but Nate Diaz recently called for an extra four rounds to make it an even dozen.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, the Stockton native shared the following:

“12 rounds. Ur on steroids so let’s put that shit to work”

Although Diaz did not tag Paul in the Tweet, ‘The Problem Child’ obviously came across the post as he issued the following rebuttal Friday evening.

“You speaking to me Nathan? We haven’t forgotten that you tested positive for steroids. You and your boyfriend Connor are juice heads. Let’s do 15 rounds and see how good those cannabis corroded lungs are. VADA going to be coming to Stockton to slap you up.” – Paul captioned Diaz’s tweet.

Although the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight appeared to be jeopardy following the former UFC title challengers’ recent wild weekend in New Orleans, Diaz’s spokesperson revealed the TUF 5 winner has been cleared to travel after being granted bond.

“Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”

With travel no longer being an issue, the highly anticipated boxing match should be a go this coming summer.

Diaz (21-13 MMA, 0-0 Boxing) most recently competed last September at UFC 279, where he scored a submission victory over Tony Ferguson.

As for Jake Paul (6-1 Boxing), ‘The Problem Child’ will be looking to bounce back from his first career loss, this after dropping a split decision to Tommy Fury in February.

