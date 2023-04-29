search
Sean Strickland UFC

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland gets roasted by reporter during recent interview (Video)

By Zain Bando - April 28, 2023
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland is a character to some. To others, he can’t take a joke.

That was the case during a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, a UFC and social media personality that has been prominently featured during the first season of ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title.’

Marie-Daniele has quickly become a familiar face around the MMA scene, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Strickland and her would cross paths at some point.

Strickland, a UFC middleweight, isn’t always PG either, comparing being a fighter to “having sex with a woman.”

Marie-Daniele decided to throw his words back on him, bringing up his fellow training partner and former UFC middleweight title challenger Alex Pereira.

Check out the video below from Twitter:

“Does that mean that Alex f***ed you,” Marie-Danielle asked.

Strickland, caught off-guard by the question, could only laugh it off.

For those who don’t know, Strickland was brutally knocked out by Pereira in July 2022, which led to Pereira’s back-to-back outings with Israel Adesanya.

“Oh, this f****ing b**ch dude,” Strickland said. “That…you f***ing…I’m about to f***ing beat the f***ing s*** out of your boyfriend right now.”

Obviously, that probably won’t happen, but it’s interesting to note how angry Strickland gets, even during a light-hearted interview.

Strickland is scheduled to face Abus Magomedov at a UFC Fight Night event later this summer in a main event slot at the UFC APEX.

A win likely puts Strickland back in the title conversation, as he has yet to earn that coveted opportunity throughout his UFC run thus far, dating back to March 2014 when he made his promotional debut.

Strickland is coming off of a much-needed win against Nassourdine Imavov earlier this year, as he’ll look to make it two-straight this summer and stay in the mix at 185 pounds.

Will Strickland get back into title contention again? Let us know your thoughts, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

