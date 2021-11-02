Billy Quarantillo expects to ‘put on a show’ against Shane Burgos at UFC 268 and get the stoppage win

Billy Quarantillo is excited to fight a ranked opponent and do so at Madison Square Garden.

On the main card of UFC 268, Quarantillo is getting his chance to fight 14th-ranked Shane Burgos. It’s an intriguing matchup and when Quarantillo got the call for this fight, he says it was an immediate yes.

“We had to figure out who was going to be next after my last fight and I told them I’m game for whoever,” Quarantillo said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “While I was on my honeymoon, they actually mentioned there aren’t a lot of guys above you who have been looking that good so it might be a ranked guy. That is when I was like ‘oh shit.’ Everything happens for a reason, I’m coming off a huge win and since then I’ve been getting better and doing everything I can to get a good training camp and get this win at MSG… I didn’t think I would be fighting him this soon so it’s a pleasant surprise, but I know I’m ready for it.”

Once the fight got confirmed, Quarantillo began training for it and got excited looking into Burgos. He knows their styles match up well so it should be a fan-friendly fight for the fans. However, the Buffalo native is confident he matches up well with Burgos and can take this fight wherever he wants.

“He’s going to come at me try and knock my head off and I’m going to do the same thing. It’s going to be an incredible fight. I do think I’m going to surprise a lot of people,” Quarantillo said. “I have more knockouts than him and I can hut people on the feet. There have been other fights where people say this person will outstrike me and I’ve been able to prove a lot of people wrong. This is just a bigger spotlight and I like how we match up on the feet and my jiu-jitsu, overall I like the matchup.”

Against Shane Burgos, Billy Quarantillo is well aware that Burgos will be hard to drag into deep waters as he does to most of his opponents.

Yet, for Quarantillo, he’s confident he will be pull off the upset win and get the stoppage win over Burgos to cement himself as a legit featherweight contender.

“He can take a shot. We both have good conditioning, as he’s not a guy I’ll drag into deep waters, as with Shane you have to take him out,” Quarantillo explained. “I’ll chip away at him, work my striking, work everything and wherever the easiest path to getting the victory, whether it’s snatching a neck and getting a choke or landing that perfect shot, I will rise to the occasion and get it done.”

The plan for Quarantillo is to put on a show for the fans and become a household name come Sunday morning. If he does just that, he knows he can start working his way up the featherweight ranks to eventually fight for the belt.

“Just big fights. I’m happy to have the MSG fight, at that point, climbing up and being a ranked guy, especially if I’m able to do what I want to do and that’s putting on a show and getting a dominant win. It’s top guys from here and chasing a world championship,” Quarantillo concluded.

Do you think Billy Quarantillo will beat Shane Burgos at UFC 268?