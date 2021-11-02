Dana White confirms the UFC will speak to Nate Diaz about fighting Khamzat Chimaev

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the UFC will speak to Nate Diaz about fighting emerging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev is coming off of an incredible first-round submission win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 that improved his pro record to 10-0, including a 4-0 record in the UFC. Incredibly, Chimaev has only been hit with one significant strike through four fights in the Octagon, as he’s completely run through everyone in his path. It has been a phenomenal start to Chimaev’s UFC career, and it looks like the promotion is now considering putting him on the fast-track to superstardom by matching him up against one of the UFC’s biggest names.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in a recent interview, White said that the UFC is looking into booking Chimaev against Diaz, who is in the final fight of his UFC contract. Diaz has been looking for a big fight for quite some time now, and Chimaev is one of the biggest names in the sport. Although Chiamev would likely be heavily favored to defeat Diaz, it would still represent by far the biggest name he’s ever fought in his career in what would be the highest-profile fight that Chimaev could possibly find. According to White, the UFC is very interesting in booking this matchup and is going to talk to Diaz and offer the fight to him.

“Yeah, we’re going to talk to Nate about it,” White confirmed. “100 percent (the UFC is open to booking the fight).”

Diaz hasn’t fought since June when he lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 back in June, but he has been champing at the bit to get back into the Octagon. If he is willing to take on Chimaev, then perhaps the UFC can book this matchup very soon.

Do you hope to see Dana White book a fight between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev?