Bibiano Fernandes expects to finish John Lineker at ONE X to defend his belt: ‘He’s no champion’

Bibiano Fernandes is excited to finally make the walk to the cage once again.

Fernandes hasn’t fought since October of 2019 where he submitted Kevin Belingon to defend his bantamweight title. It was his third straight fight against Belingon, where Fernandes won the final two fights. Since the win, however, COVID-19 and a contract dispute kept Fernandes out of the cage.

Now, however, at ONE X in December, Fernandes will make the walk once again as he looks to defend his belt against John Lineker. Although this is the fight the champ wanted, it is later than when he wanted to return.

“A couple of weeks ago, I talked to Chatri and told him to give me John Lineker two weeks from now. He called me back and said John Lineker couldn’t make the weight in two weeks,” Fernandes said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I was surprised because he told me he would fight me anytime, anywhere, but I’m ready to go and he can’t make the weight. They then booked the fight for December. I’m ready to go and the Lineker fight is a good fight. People think he can knock me out and I want to see him try. I will focus on knocking him out or finishing him.”

In the lead-up to the fight, Lineker has trash-talked Fernandes which he doesn’t care about. He knows the Brazilian is trying to sell the fight, however, he plans to make it clear, Lineker is not a championship-level fighter when they share the cage with one another.

“He’s pretty good, he’s a good fighter. He’s a very good fighter, but he’s no champion. He has heavy hands, I have to be careful with him,” Fernandes said.

When the two step into the cage on December 5, Bibiano Fernandes not only expects to win, but he expects to KO Lineker to defend his belt.

“The fight can go many ways, it can go standup, the ground, but I’m ready for everything. I fight to finish either by knockout or submission,” Fernandes said. “I always look for the stoppage, as I don’t look to win by decision.”

