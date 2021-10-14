Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo trilogy official for UFC 270

The upcoming trilogy fight between UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and his rival Deiveson Figueiredo is now official for UFC 270.

Moreno vs. Figueiredo 3 was originally set to take place at UFC 269 on December 11. However, after the UFC added a welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal to the card, the promotion decided there was enough star power on the card. With UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier and UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena already set for UFC 269, the promotion decided that it would instead move the Moreno vs. Figueiredo fight to 2022.

On Wednesday, the UFC confirmed that Moreno vs. Figueiredo 3 has been moved to UFC 270, which takes place on January 22, likely at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This trilogy match will mark the first time in UFC history that two fighters have fought each other in three straight fights. Moreno and Figueiredo first met at UFC 256 in December 2019. At the time, it was Figueiredo who was the champion and he retained the title with a majority decision draw. However, because there was no winner in the fight, the UFC decided to book the rematch between the two rivals at UFC 263 back in June. In the rematch, it was Moreno who got the better of Figueiredo with a submission victory to claim the belt. Originally, he wanted to fight a new challenger for the title, but the promotion decided that it would go with Figueiredo for the trilogy fight with Alexandre Pantoja hurt.

The first two fights between Moreno and Figueiredo were awesome matches for the fans to watch, and the trilogy fight should prove to be just as good when they meet next January.

Who do you think wins the trilogy flyweight title fight at UFC 270 between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo?