Damon Jackson pleased with ‘dominant’ win over Charles Rosa, wants anyone ranked ahead of him next

Damon Jackson is happy with his win over Charles Rosa but is a tad disappointed he didn’t get the finish.

Jackson dominated the majority of the fight as he controlled Rosa on the ground and had a few submission attempts. However, Rosa fought out of it and went 15 minutes with Jackson.

“It was pretty dominant but I was really expecting a finish. He has a lot of holes in his game with his jiu-jitsu and I thought I could lock up a submission. He did well with his defense,” Jackson said to BJPENN.com. “I wasn’t 100 percent happy with what I did as I wanted the finish but I’m glad that I got the win. I feel great, I’m just looking to go into my next fight with a positive mindset that I can stand and grapple with anyone. The win gave me a lot of confidence.”

Although Damon Jackson won the fight pretty clearly, there was one moment in the fight that Jackson nearly lost it. Charles Rosa landed a perfectly timed spinning elbow that made a massive cut right by Jackson’s eye, but after he felt the cut on the ground, he knew the doctor wouldn’t stop it.

“I was pretty confident. When I felt the blood I thought we clashed heads, but after I had his back, I realized it was a spinning elbow,” Jackson said. “It took me like 10, 15 seconds to realize he threw a clean elbow. I felt the cut and it was going down the side so I figured the doctor wouldn’t stop it.”

Even though Jackson went 15 minutes, he says he is rather healthy other than the cut which will heal in about a week. With that, the hope for the Fortis MMA product is hoping he can get a quick turnaround against anyone ranked above him.

“I have zero intentions of taking a long layoff like even get me in there December of January. My manager and coach know I’m down to fight whenever. I’m just resting up for a week and then will be ready to get back in the gym to get ready,” Jackson said. “I want someone ranked ahead of me. I know I’m in the top-30 so I want to get someone in the 20s that puts me a win away from a guy in the top-15.”

