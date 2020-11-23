Ray Sefo says PFL has no interest signing Anderson Silva

PFL president Ray Sefo says that his organization has no interest in signing former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

Silva recently became a free agent when the UFC released him following a knockout loss to Uriah Hall on Halloween. Silva is now 45 years old and he has lost his last three fights, but he has vowed to continue to fight. “The Spider” recently took to social media and exclaimed that he finally feels free after being fully released by the UFC. It seems like Silva will soon be testing the free-agent market and see what is out there for him.

After White and the UFC let Silva go, Bellator president Scott Coker took his promotion out of the running, saying Bellator isn’t interested in Silva. You can now add the PFL to the list of organizations who are not interested in promoting Silva anymore. Speaking to Fernando Quiles of Fight Sports, Sefo respectfully said that the PFL will not sign Silva.

“Listen, I mean that guy is such a legend in the sport but isn’t he around 46? The guy is such an amazing talent. I think he has been a great champion. He’s definitely gonna go down in history as one of the best to ever do it. Nothing but a lot of respect but I just think it’s that time to hang it up. Watching his last fight, he also fought a former teammate of mine, and Uriah Hall was able to finish that fight. Anderson Silva is a legend and he’s gonna go down in history as one of the best to do it, so I’d like to remember him as that guy,” Sefo said.

With PFL now out of the running, it appears as though Silva will have to head to Asia if he wants to continue his MMA career. Both ONE Championship and RIZIN could be potential homes to “The Spider” if he truly intends on fighting again. But at this point, the big three organizations in the United States are all out of the running for him.

Where do you think Anderson Silva will end up signing as a free agent?