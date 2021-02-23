Daniel Cormier offers Dana White advice about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement: “Keep trying”

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier believes Dana White should keep trying to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight again.

Nurmagomedov, the UFC lightweight champ, announced his retirement after an October submission victory over Justin Gaethje. Despite the champ’s retirement announcement, UFC President Dana White has been determined to convince him to fight again.

So far, White’s efforts have seemingly been to no avail, but Cormier, who is a close friend and training partner of Nurmagomedov, believes the UFC boss should continue trying.

Cormier discussed the future of Nurmagomedov, and how White might convince the champ to fight again, on a recent episode of DC & Helwani.

“I mean, he just dominated a very tough Justin Gaethje,” Cormier said (via Essentially Sports). “So yeah, that’s why he’s the man. That’s why he is the absolute man, and that is why Dana White continues to ask him to come back to fighting.

“I wouldn’t stop [if I were White],” Cormier added. “I’d [schedule] ten meetings [with Nurmagomedov]. Every time he’d be willing to take a meeting I would keep talking, I’d keep trying to convince him.”

While White hasn’t shown much willingness to let Nurmagomedov ride off into the sunset just yet, the champion has simultaneously made it clear he doesn’t plan on fighting again.

He promised his mother that he’s done competing, and doesn’t seem willing to violate that promise.

“My mother is the most precious thing I have left,” he told Russian news outlet Sport24. “Come on, you won’t push me to do things that will disappoint my mother.

“I have left it behind,” he added. “Don’t torment me, let me enjoy what I have for today. And just so you know, I’ve sacrificed a lot to get to this level.”

Do you think Dana White can convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight again if he does as Daniel Cormier suggested?