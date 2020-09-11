Roosevelt Roberts says he “didn’t show up” in loss to Jim Miller, plans to call for a rematch

Roosevelt Roberts is looking to rematch Jim Miller.

Roberts and Miller met back on June 20, and heading into the fight, Roberts was a sizeable -265 favorite. He has been a hyped-up prospect and many thought he would be able to beat Jim Miller and have that name on his record. Yet, that didn’t happen as he was submitted in the first round.

For Roberts, the loss is no doubt frustrating, but he says he did learn a lot in the loss.

“Man, I learned I have to stay more composed and I can’t rush things. I was looking good but I was just thinking too fast and made a mistake,” Roberts explained to BJPENN.com. “Next time, I need to slow things down, especially with a grappler like Jim.”

Now, Roberts is returning on Saturday night against short-notice replacement, Kevin Croom. He was originally supposed to fight Matt Frevola, which is a fight he has wanted for quite some time.

Given the fight fell out for the third time, he may decide to move on. If he does just that, Roberts plans to use the mic to call out Jim Miller for a rematch.

“I am going to call out Jim Miller after I win on Saturday,” he concluded. I need to get it back, I just didn’t show up in that fight.”

Whether or not Jim Miller would have any interest in fighting Roosevelt Roberts is to be seen. The 37-year-old has not shied away from any fights and after he lost to Vinc Pichel at UFC 252, perhaps a rematch does make sense for him to try and look to get back into the win column.

In order for the rematch to even be considered, Roosevelt Roberts needs to get his hand raised on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 10.

Would you like to see Roosevelt Roberts and Jim Miller rematch?