Terence Crawford reacts after Errol Spence Jr. TKO’s Yordenis Ugas in Texas

Could we finally be on the verge of witnessing Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.?

Spence was in action this past Saturday night (April 16). He was hoping to add the WBA Welterweight Title to his mantle. In the process, he put his IBF and WBC gold up for grabs. Ultimately, Spence defeated Yordenis Ugas via 10th-round TKO.

Terence Crawford, who holds the WBO Welterweight Championship, was keeping an eye on the title fight. He was quick to challenge Spence to what would undoubtedly be boxing’s biggest title bout for hardcore fans today.

@ErrolSpenceJr congratulations great fight now the real fight happens. No more talk no more side of the street let’s go!!!!😉🤝 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) April 17, 2022

@ErrolSpenceJr keep my belts warm I’ll be coming to grab em later this year. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) April 17, 2022

Errol Spence Jr. responded and he seems to be in agreement that it’s time for the bout to happen.

“Say less.”

The problem with making Spence vs. Crawford happen has been hesitancy among promoters. While on paper this would be a massive fight, the knock on “Bud” Crawford is that he isn’t a PPV draw. Crawford’s former promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, has said that “Bud” doesn’t move the needle.

Even after Crawford became a free agent, PBC executive Tim Smith said that he hasn’t been built as a PPV star. Smith said PBC doesn’t want to make someone the caliber of Crawford an “insulting” offer.

Crawford’s lack of drawing ability can be blamed on numerous factors. Some blame Top Rank for not generating enough buzz, while others blame Crawford for not selling himself to the public.

One thing is for sure, hardcore fans of the sweet science want to see Crawford vs. Spence. The general consensus is no matter how Crawford is viewed as a draw, if this fight doesn’t get made then it would be yet another blunder in the world of boxing.