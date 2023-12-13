Sean Strickland’s Coach explains the key factor behind defeating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297

By Harry Kettle - December 13, 2023

Sean Strickland’s head coach Eric Nicksick has given his thoughts on the champion’s upcoming clash with Dricus du Plessis.

Next month at UFC 297, Sean Strickland will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Dricus du Plessis. With former champ Israel Adesanya taking some time off, du Plessis has stepped up and will be the first man to try and take the belt away from Strickland.

RELATED: Dricus Du Plessis discusses his upcoming title fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 297: “No way it reaches championship rounds”

The expectation, as you’d expect, is that we’ll see an absolute barnburner between two guys who aren’t afraid to throw down. It’s an unexpected main event in the eyes of many, but it’s one that should get a lot of people talking.

Eric Nicksick, who is the head coach at Xtreme Couture, has spoken candidly about Sean’s best path to victory against the South African star.

Nicksick discusses Strickland’s du Plessis plan

“I think it’s going to be a matter of setting the precedence on the pace. I feel like Dricus is going to come out hard and heavy and fast right away and we’re gonna have to kind of manage that pace in the first couple rounds and then once Sean gets into the fight, then I think that’s when Sean’s really going to take over but I expect it to be a barnburner man.

“Both of these guys are right where they belong and I was always told by Randy (Couture), it’s something I always look at is, the hardest fight of your career is your first title defense so it’s going to be up to us to make sure we’re on our P’s and Q’s.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Eric Nicksick? What is your prediction for this bout? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

