BKFC 41 Results: Eddie Alvarez defeats Chad Mendes (Highlights)

All of tonight's BKFC 41 results, including the co-main event between Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes.

Alvarez (30-8 and two No Contests MMA, 0-0 BKFC) will be returning to action for the first time since April of 2021, where he suffered a loss to Ok Rae Yoon at ONE on TNT 4. The Philadelphia native later asked for and was granted his release from ONE Championship. Eddie’s last win came back in 2019, when he defeated Eduard Folayang by first-round submission.

Meanwhile, Chad Mendes (1-0 BKFC, 18-5 MMA) hasn’t fought since February 2022, where he scored a fourth-round TKO win over Joshuah Alvarez at KnuckleMania 2 (see that here). Prior to that, ‘Money’ was coming off a TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski under the UFC banner.

Will it be easy money for @ChadMendes? He makes his way to the ring for this highly anticipated co-main event.#BKFC41 | Live on #FITE pic.twitter.com/8mCPkqXIDZ — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Round one of the BKFC 41 co-main event resulted in a tentative start from both Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes. The former UFC lightweight champion landed a couple of decent counters but there wasn’t a ton of action overall.

Good to know Eddie’s wife is in attendance #BKFC pic.twitter.com/pPJfOdApY4 — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) April 30, 2023

Rounds two and three saw both men earn knockdowns. Chad sent Eddie to the canvas in round two, while Alvarez scored a knockdown in round three.

Chad Mendes with the knockdown in Round 2 👊🏼 #BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/gr4c3m8t4U — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 30, 2023

Eddie Alvarez comes back with a knockdown of his own 👊🏼 #BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/0f8QEbZ23B — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 30, 2023

Round four appeared to go in favor of Chad Mendes. Despite being slightly smaller in stature, ‘Money’ seems to have the power advantage over Eddie in this one.

Round five saw both men earn their second knockdowns of the fight. Alvarez’s knockdown came right before the final horn. What a fight!

Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez is an instant classic! pic.twitter.com/6rlhUPsA8u — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 30, 2023

Eddie Alvarez with the late knockdown! How did you score this war? 🤔 #BKFC pic.twitter.com/n5vAYAGKfW — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 30, 2023

Official BKFC 41 Result: Eddie Alvarez def. Chad Mendes via split decision (47-46, 46-47, 47-46)

Who would you like to see Alvarez fight next following his victory over Mendes in tonight’s BKFC headliner? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!