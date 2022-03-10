Eagle FC releases ‘The Mission’ promo for Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez fight

Eagle FC has released a promo called ‘The Mission’ for the upcoming fight between Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez.

Lee and Sanchez will square off tomorrow, Friday, March 11th under the Eagle FC banner in Miami, Florida.

Kevin Lee, (18-7 MMA), the former UFC interim lightweight title challenger, was recently let go by Dana White and company after suffering setbacks in four of his final five bouts. Following his release from the UFC, Lee signed a contract with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ‘Eagle FC’ in the promotions new 165lbs weight division.

‘The MoTown Phenom’ did hint that his promotional debut would come against Diego Sanchez, speaking with Cole Shelton of BJPENN.com he said:

“They spoke to me about Diego Sanchez, so I might go ahead and do that one… The first Ultimate Fighter is known for putting on great fights, he’s going to go out there swinging and you know you’ll get a great fight out of him.” Kevin Lee said. “He’s not afraid to fight anybody, it just makes a lot of sense, it makes sense for him, it makes sense for me. We’ll probably get that one done.”

Diego Sanchez, (30-13 MMA), last competed back in September of 2020 at UFC 253 where he lost by unanimous decision to Jake Matthews (17-5 MMA). The former UFC lightweight title challenger, who went 3-2 in his past five fights, had his contract terminated by the UFC in April of 2021.

On Twitter, Eagle FC released the video promo titled ‘The Mission’:

