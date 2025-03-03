Diego Sanchez set to box UFC veteran on undercard of Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans

By Cole Shelton - March 3, 2025

Diego Sanchez will be making his pro boxing debut on the Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans undercard.

Diego Sanchez

ICS Boxing released the full fight card on Instagram, which sees Sanchez taking on UFC veteran John Makdessi in the co-main event. The card will take place on April 12 at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Diego Sanchez (30-14 MMA) last fought in MMA back in March of 2022 when he lost to Kevin Lee by decision in Eagle FC. Before that, he suffered a decision loss to Jake Matthews in September 2020 in his final UFC fight. Sanchez went 19-13 in the UFC and has notable wins over Nick Diaz, Kenny Florian, Clay Guida, Jim Miller, and Michel Pereira among others. Although Sanchez doesn’t have any pro boxing experience, he did face Austin Trout in BKFC in 2023, but he lost by doctor stoppage.

Before his fight against Trout, Diego Sanchez told BJPENN that he is chasing big fights outside the UFC.

“As far as it goes for me, I’m not chasing the belt. Yeah, it would be great to feel gold around my waist again. I won the King of the Cage world title back in 2001 but you know I’m not chasing that,” Sanchez said. “I’m chasing the legacy, I’m chasing the big names, the biggest and best that I can.”

John Makdessi (18-9) hasn’t competed in MMA since September 2023 when he suffered a decision loss to Jamie Mullarkey and was released. The Canadian ended his tenure on a two-fight losing streak as he also lost to Nasrat Haqparast by decision. Makdessi went 11-9 in the UFC with notable wins over Ignacio Bahamondes, Ross Pearson, and Daron Cruickshank among others.

ICS Mania 1 Fight Card:

Quinton Jackson vs. Rashad Evans

Diego Sanchez vs. John Makdessi

Harold Calderon vs. Josh Torres

Tatakai Kamakami vs. Nicco Tapia

Jordan Burnett vs. Trap Yayo

Karim Khalias vs. Malcolm Peck

Johnny Tapia Jr. vs. John Jimenez

Chaz Gotti vs. Lena Ovchynnikova

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Diego Sanchez UFC

Related

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson reflects on brutal departure from the UFC: "It was the hardest f*cking thing I had to do"

Josh Evanoff - March 3, 2025
Jailton Almeida, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Jailton Almeida calls out Tom Aspinall as talks for Jon Jones fight slow to a crawl: "Let's go champ!"

Josh Evanoff - March 3, 2025

With Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall in doubt, UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida wants a title shot.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker called out by surging UFC middleweight: 'Stop calling guys ahead of you in the rankings'

Fernando Quiles - March 3, 2025

Robert Whittaker has been called out by a rising 185-pound contender.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler laughs off Dustin Poirier's social media jabs: 'I live rent-free in his head'

Fernando Quiles - March 3, 2025

Michael Chandler believes he’s gotten under Dustin Poirier skin without trying.

Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira plans to showcase his own grappling skills against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Fernando Quiles - March 3, 2025

Alex Pereira believes the MMA world will get to witness just how good his grappling is at UFC 313.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad gives breakdown of Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady ahead of UFC London

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025
Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria's decision to drop UFC featherweight title is delusional, says top MMA coach

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Ilia Topuria’s decision to drop the UFC featherweight title may have come from a place of delusion, says one MMA coach.

Jon Jones Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reveals why he won't train with Jon Jones after all

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Alex Pereira isn’t too keen on training with Jon Jones anymore.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall willing to move on from Jon Jones under one condition

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall is prepared to move on from fighting Jon Jones if he has to.

Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
UFC

Manel Kape says UFC flyweight division needs him to become champion: 'It needs something spicy'

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Manel Kape believes the UFC flyweight division could use him as the champion.