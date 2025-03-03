Diego Sanchez set to box UFC veteran on undercard of Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans

Diego Sanchez will be making his pro boxing debut on the Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans undercard.

ICS Boxing released the full fight card on Instagram, which sees Sanchez taking on UFC veteran John Makdessi in the co-main event. The card will take place on April 12 at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Diego Sanchez (30-14 MMA) last fought in MMA back in March of 2022 when he lost to Kevin Lee by decision in Eagle FC. Before that, he suffered a decision loss to Jake Matthews in September 2020 in his final UFC fight. Sanchez went 19-13 in the UFC and has notable wins over Nick Diaz, Kenny Florian, Clay Guida, Jim Miller, and Michel Pereira among others. Although Sanchez doesn’t have any pro boxing experience, he did face Austin Trout in BKFC in 2023, but he lost by doctor stoppage.

Before his fight against Trout, Diego Sanchez told BJPENN that he is chasing big fights outside the UFC.

“As far as it goes for me, I’m not chasing the belt. Yeah, it would be great to feel gold around my waist again. I won the King of the Cage world title back in 2001 but you know I’m not chasing that,” Sanchez said. “I’m chasing the legacy, I’m chasing the big names, the biggest and best that I can.”

John Makdessi (18-9) hasn’t competed in MMA since September 2023 when he suffered a decision loss to Jamie Mullarkey and was released. The Canadian ended his tenure on a two-fight losing streak as he also lost to Nasrat Haqparast by decision. Makdessi went 11-9 in the UFC with notable wins over Ignacio Bahamondes, Ross Pearson, and Daron Cruickshank among others.