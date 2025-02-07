Fighter who dropped Kevin Lee in sparring responds to footage leaking

The fighter who dropped Kevin Lee in sparring has given his reaction to footage of the incident leaking online.

As we all know, the real hard work in the world of mixed martial arts goes on in the gym. While we all get to see what happens inside the cage, there’s an incredible amount of preparation that goes into it behind the scenes. That’s the same for everyone – including former UFC star Kevin Lee.

Recently, footage was leaked of Kevin Lee getting dropped in training. He went for a flying knee of some kind, before being clipped and dropped badly. The fighter in question who dropped him was Mirali Huseynov, who has received a great deal of criticism for what happened, with many believing he was the one who leaked it.

As you can imagine, the hate has been fairly widespread, especially from Lee’s fans. In a since-deleted post, Huseynov had the following to say on what went down.