Fighter who dropped Kevin Lee in sparring responds to footage leaking
The fighter who dropped Kevin Lee in sparring has given his reaction to footage of the incident leaking online.
As we all know, the real hard work in the world of mixed martial arts goes on in the gym. While we all get to see what happens inside the cage, there’s an incredible amount of preparation that goes into it behind the scenes. That’s the same for everyone – including former UFC star Kevin Lee.
Recently, footage was leaked of Kevin Lee getting dropped in training. He went for a flying knee of some kind, before being clipped and dropped badly. The fighter in question who dropped him was Mirali Huseynov, who has received a great deal of criticism for what happened, with many believing he was the one who leaked it.
As you can imagine, the hate has been fairly widespread, especially from Lee’s fans. In a since-deleted post, Huseynov had the following to say on what went down.
Huseynov responds to Lee incident
“This is an MMA gym, it can happen to anyone,” Huseynov said. “Many, many times I got an injury, partner choked me, cut my eyebrow, broke my leg and hand, in the gym. We’re warriors, we’re not trying to make each other mad or sad. Even when my partners try to say ‘Sorry!’, I tell them don’t be sorry, that’s my bad…if an opponent doesn’t care about us, what happens in the gym stays in the gym…
“I wasn’t trying to share that video everywhere, I just wanted to explain what was going on there. He’s my favorite partner. We always try to work hard…I hit him hard and after work, I saw him and told him ‘Brother, everything good?’…this is a big part of our game for training, MMA, that’s normal for athletes.”
