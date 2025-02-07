Fighter who dropped Kevin Lee in sparring responds to footage leaking

By Harry Kettle - February 7, 2025

The fighter who dropped Kevin Lee in sparring has given his reaction to footage of the incident leaking online.

Kevin Lee

As we all know, the real hard work in the world of mixed martial arts goes on in the gym. While we all get to see what happens inside the cage, there’s an incredible amount of preparation that goes into it behind the scenes. That’s the same for everyone – including former UFC star Kevin Lee.

RELATED: Kevin Lee issues scathing statement after sparring footage of him getting dropped gets released

Recently, footage was leaked of Kevin Lee getting dropped in training. He went for a flying knee of some kind, before being clipped and dropped badly. The fighter in question who dropped him was Mirali Huseynov, who has received a great deal of criticism for what happened, with many believing he was the one who leaked it.

As you can imagine, the hate has been fairly widespread, especially from Lee’s fans. In a since-deleted post, Huseynov had the following to say on what went down.

KEVIN WATCH OUT pic.twitter.com/jeBJxFsknL

— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 5, 2025

Huseynov responds to Lee incident

“This is an MMA gym, it can happen to anyone,” Huseynov said. “Many, many times I got an injury, partner choked me, cut my eyebrow, broke my leg and hand, in the gym. We’re warriors, we’re not trying to make each other mad or sad. Even when my partners try to say ‘Sorry!’, I tell them don’t be sorry, that’s my bad…if an opponent doesn’t care about us, what happens in the gym stays in the gym…

“I wasn’t trying to share that video everywhere, I just wanted to explain what was going on there. He’s my favorite partner. We always try to work hard…I hit him hard and after work, I saw him and told him ‘Brother, everything good?’…this is a big part of our game for training, MMA, that’s normal for athletes.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you make of this issue? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Kevin Lee UFC

Related

Lucas Alexander

UFC fighter Lucas Alexander hospitalized due to paint fumes at UFC venue

Harry Kettle - February 7, 2025
Dana White
UFC

UFC 312 loses fight just before weigh-ins

Harry Kettle - February 7, 2025

UFC 312 has lost a fight just minutes before weigh-ins today, dropping the official fight card to 12 bouts this weekend.

Alex Pereira
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis responds to Sean Strickland's Alex Pereira claim

Harry Kettle - February 7, 2025

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has responded to the rumor that Alex Pereira hates him, which stems from Sean Strickland saying that he “harbors hate”.

Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz announces retirement after latest injury: "I gave everything I had"

Cole Shelton - February 6, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has announced his retirement from MMA.

Manel Kape
UFC

Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev set for UFC Vegas 103 main event following Brandon Royval's injury

Josh Evanoff - February 6, 2025

UFC flyweight contenders Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev will headline an Apex Fight Night in March.

Joe Rogan, Kamala Harris

Joe Rogan reveals he passed on Kamala Harris podcast to watch Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway: "That was a HUGE fight!"

Josh Evanoff - February 6, 2025
Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones reveals "huge announcement" to be partnership with healthcare reform group: "Corporate greed is breaking people"

Josh Evanoff - February 6, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ recent announcement has nothing to do with fighting.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik
UFC

Jairzinho Rozenstruik breaks silence after surprising release from the UFC: "My story is far from over"

Cole Shelton - February 6, 2025

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has broken his silence after his surprising release from the UFC.

Weili Zhang, Tatiana Suarez, UFC 312
UFC

UFC 312 | Pro fighters make their picks for Weili Zhang vs Tatiana Suarez title fight

Cole Shelton - February 6, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 312, the women’s strawweight title is up for grabs as Weili Zhang defends his belt against Tatiana Suarez. Heading into the fight, Zhang is -113 while the challenger is also -113 as the title fight is a pick’em on FanDuel.

Zhang Weili Tatiana Suarez
Tatiana Suarez

Top contender thinks Tatiana Suarez will dominate Zhang Weili in UFC 312 title fight: 'She's gonna Khabib her'

Fernando Quiles - February 6, 2025

One high-level UFC contender believes Tatiana Suarez will dominate Zhang Weili in their title fight.