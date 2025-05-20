Former UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee signs multi-fight deal with PFL, debut opponent TBD
Former UFC star Kevin Lee has a new home for the next phase of his MMA career. “The Motown Phenom” has signed a new, multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League).
Damon Martin of MMA Fighting was first to report the news.
Lee debuted with the UFC in 2014. While he was defeated by Al Iaquinta in his first fight in the Octagon, he then went 9-1 in 10 fights to set up an interim lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson. Lee got off to a hot start in his fight with Ferguson, but ultimately wilted, becoming part of the lightweight legend’s famous 12-fight win-streak.
Lee was hot and cold after coming up short in his lone UFC title bid. He went 2-3 in his next five fights at lightweight, which prompted a move up to the welterweight division. He lost his first fight in the weight class, suffering a decision defeat against Daniel Rodriguez. Lee then briefly parted ways with the UFC.
After a win over Diego Sanchez under the Eagle FC banner, he returned to the Octagon. In his first fight back, he was submitted by Rinat Fakhretdinov in less than a minute. Lee then left the promotion again, and after a first-round submission of Thiago Oliveira on the regional scene, got his gig with the PFL.
Who will Kevin Lee fight in the PFL SmartCage?
It is not known at this time how Lee will fit into the PFL’s plans. He would make an exciting edition to the league’s 2026 lightweight or welterweight tournaments. However, he could also wind up walking right into a PFL super fight. He would make a high profile opponent for Usman Nurmagomedov, Paul Hughes, or even Jason Jackson, depending on the division he decides to compete in.
How do you think Kevin Lee will perform in the PFL cage? Do you think the best of the UFC veteran’s MMA career is still to come?
