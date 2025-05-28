UFC vet Kevin Lee booked for short-notice PFL debut against fearsome Russian champ

Former UFC star Kevin Lee is set for his debut with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). He will not get a warm welcome.

The former UFC star is set to meet Gadzhi Rabadanov in the semifinals of the 2025 PFL lightweight tournament, the promotion announced on May 28. The fight goes down on June 20, less than a month from now. Lee replaces the injured Jay-Jay Wilson, who Rabadanov has already beaten.

Lee (20-8) entered the MMA limelight in 2014, when he signed with the UFC. He was defeated by Al Iaquinta in his first fight in the Octagon, but then went 9-1 in 10 fights to set up an interim lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson. Lee got off to a strong start in his fight with Ferguson, but ultimately fell apart, becoming part of the lightweight legend’s famous 12-fight win-streak.

Lee was hot and cold after coming up short in his lone UFC title bid. He went 2-3 in his next five fights at lightweight, which prompted a move up to the welterweight division. He lost his first fight in the weight class, suffering a decision defeat against Daniel Rodriguez. Lee then briefly parted ways with the UFC.

After a win over Diego Sanchez under the Eagle FC banner, he returned to the Octagon. In his first fight back, he was submitted by Rinat Fakhretdinov in less than a minute. Lee then left the promotion again, and after a first-round submission of Thiago Oliveira on the regional scene, got his spot with the PFL. The promotion announced the signing last week, but did not announce his debut opponent.