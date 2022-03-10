One of the judges in Cain Velasquez case voices concerns over “safety”, requests protection

It is been reported that one of the judges in the Cain Velasquez case has voiced concerns over safety and requested additional protection. As a result, extra security has been provided.

It was Judge Shelyna Brown who said “the risk is too great” after reviewing Velasquez’s “reckless” actions and denied the former fighter bail. Velasquez is due back in court on April 12, 2022.

Cain Velasquez is accused of attempted murder as well as a series of other charges for a incident which occurred back on February 28th, 2022. Cain is being held without bail at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Velasquez targeted Harry Goularte, an accused child molester, in a high speed chase, ramming the vehicle and firing several rounds from a .40-caliber pistol into the vehicle, injuring Goulartes’ stepfather in the process. Paul Bender was driving the vehicle and was shot in the arm and torso, and is currently recovering in hospital.

Harry Goularte, the accused child molester, was said to have molested Cains ‘close relative’ or ‘close family member’. However, on Tuesday March 8th, Ryan Bader, longtime friend of Velasquez and former wrestling teammate, revealed the identity of Velasquez’ family member in a post on social media saying:

“Many of you know Cain is currently in jail and was denied bail. Cliff notes is he went after the man who was molesting his 4 yr old son. The 43 yr old man was released immediately with no bond and was able to go back home. Cain took justice into his own hands, and although not the smartest decision, any father would have felt the same way.”

The former UFC champion, Velasquez has several supporters who are calling for his release. GoFundMe campaigns for raising funds for Cains legal defence were set up and subsequently taken down, due to the fact that they are prohibited for raising money for the legal defence of a violent crime. Ryan Bader did provide a link to a ‘Give Send Go’ site which has been initiated for those wishing to make donations to Cain and his family – the target goal is $1,000,000.

Mark Geragos, Velasquez’s attorney has responded to Cain being held without bail while an accused child molester was released (h/t NBC Bay Area):

“Forty years of doing this, I can’t believe the criminal justice system thinks this is the right outcome.”

Geragos, 64, is a high profile defence attorney who has represented well known clients such as O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder and Chris Brown, just to name a few.

Are you surprised that this case has a judge asking for extra security? Are you a supporter of Cain Velasquez taking the law into his own hands? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!