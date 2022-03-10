Pro fighters make their picks for Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

In the main event of UFC Vegas 50, top-10 light heavyweights collide as Thiago Santos takes on Magomed Ankalaev. Heading into the fight, Ankalaev is a massive -600 favorite while the Brazilian is a +425 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. To no surprise, as the odds suggest, the pros are actually nearly split on this one as some think Santos is too much of a step-up while others believe Ankalaev is the real deal.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev:

Chris Daukaus, UFC heavyweight: Santos has the fought better guys and I think it’s a bit too much of a step up for Ankalaev.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I’m going to have to go with Thiago Santos, he is the veteran and has the explosive power to get the KO.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Man, Ankalaev has been crushing it, he has that firepower in his hands and has been hurting people badly. Santos hasn’t looked the best so I’ll say Ankalaev.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Thiago Santos is tough as hell, Ankalaev looks legit and I think he beats Santos everywhere.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Ankalaev, I just think he is the better younger version of Santos.

Kyle Daukaus, UFC middleweight: Ankalaev, I’m a big fan of his style and I think he can get the stoppage win.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: Ankalaev has been solid, they both have a ton of power which makes it interesting but I lean towards Ankalaev.

Cody Durden, UFC flyweight: Thiago Santos. He has that one-punch KO power that I think he can land something big.

