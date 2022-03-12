Pros react after Kevin Lee defeats Diego Sanchez at Eagle FC 46

By
Chris Taylor
-
Eagle FC 46, Kevin Lee, Diego Sanchez
Eagle FC 46: Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez

Tonight’s Eagle FC 46 event was headlined by a super lightweight bout between former UFC stars Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez.

The former interim lightweight title challenger, Lee (19-7 MMA), was let go by Dana White and company back in 2021, this after suffering setbacks in four of his final five Octagon appearances. During that rough stretch the ‘MoTown Phenom’ suffered setbacks to Al Iaquinta, Rafael dos Anjos, Charles Oliveira and Daniel Rodriguez respectively.

Meanwhile, Diego Sanchez (30-14 MMA) had last competed at UFC 253 in September of 2020, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jake Matthews. The former UFC lightweight title challenger had gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s affair.

Kevin Lee, Diego Sanchez

Tonight’s Eagle FC 46 main event proved to be a much more competitive fight than many fans and pundits were expecting. Diego Sanchez was able to hurt the lead leg of Kevin Lee in the opening round with a calf kick. He also was able to stagger the ‘MoTown Phenom’ with a flurry before the Detroit native turned to his wrestling. Lee would go on to smother Sanchez with his strong wrestling skills and even scored a knockdown in round three. After fifteen minutes of action, he was awarded the unanimous decision win

Official Eagle FC 46 Result: Kevin Lee def. Diego Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Lee vs. Sancez’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Kevin Lee defeating Diego Sanchez:

Who would you like to see Kevin Lee fight next following his decision victory over Diego Sanchez at tonight’s Eagle FC 46 event in Miami? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Eagle FC 46 Results: Kevin Lee defeats Diego Sanchez (Highlights)
  2. Pro fighters make their picks for Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez
  3. Diego Sanchez fighting for legacy at Eagle FC, confident he will upset Kevin Lee to earn a title shot: “The guy he’s watching on tape is not the guy who I am”
  4. Kevin Lee reveals his plans for Diego Sanchez at Eagle FC 46: “I’m going to break his body where he can’t take it anymore”
  5. Diego Sanchez says UFC would rather “go under” than pay fighters more money: “It’s a greedy organization”