Eagle FC 47: ‘Dos Santos vs. De Castro’ Live Results and Highlights

Eagle FC returns to Miami, Florida for Eagle FC 47 on Friday night. The fight card features a ton of UFC veterans as the main event sees Junior dos Santos taking on Yorgan De Castro. The card also sees the likes of Andrew Sanchez, and Hector Lombard among others competing.

Junior dos Santos (21-9) has not fought since December of 2020 when he suffered a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane which marked his fourth in a row. After the loss, he was released from the UFC and initially inked a deal with Triller but a fight never came to fruition, and ended up signing with Eagle FC. On the losing skid, he suffered TKO losses to Jairiznho Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes, and Francis Ngannou. His last win came in March of 2019 as he TKO’d Derrick Lewis. The former UFC heavyweight champion also holds notable wins over Tai Tuivasa, Stipe Miocic, Cain Velasquez, and Frank Mir.

Yorgan De Castro (8-3) is 2-0 since being released from the UFC in 2021 after losing three straight. De Castro earned his way into the UFC after beating Alton Meeks on the Contender Series. In his debut, he knocked out Justin Tafa and then suffered back-to-back decision losses to Greg Hardy and Carlos Felipe and was then knocked out by Jarjis Danho. He competed on Eagle FC 44 last time out and submitted Shuan Asher.

The co-main event of Eagle FC 47 sees Hector Lombard take on Thiago Silva in another battle of former UFC fighters. Other notable fights are Maki Pitolo vs. Doug Usher and Gabriel Checco vs. Andrew Sanchez.

Eagle FC 47 main card:

Junior dos Santos vs. Yorgan De Castro

Hector Lombard vs. Thiago Silva

Maki Pitolo vs. Doug Usher

Gabriel Checco vs. Andrew Sanchez

Akhmed Aliev vs. Darrell Horcher

Eagle FC 47 prelims:

Islam Mamedov vs. Zach Zane

Ronny Markes vs. Reggie Pena

Roosevelt Roberts def. Alexandre de Almeida via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Roosevelt Roberts with the SLAM

Paulo Silva def. Sean Soriano via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Adi Alic def. Shawn Bunch via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Adi Alic gets two nice shots in

Dylan Mantello def. Dennis Hughes via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2

.@DylanMantello forces a doctor stoppage

Stay locked to this page for the full Eagle FC 47 results.