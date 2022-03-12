Eagle FC 46 Results: Kevin Lee defeats Diego Sanchez (Highlights)

Former UFC standouts Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez collide in the headliner of tonight’s Eagle FC 46 event in Miami.

The former interim lightweight title challenger, Lee (18-7 MMA), was let go by Dana White and company after suffering setbacks in four of his final five Octagon appearances.

Shortly following his release, Kevin Lee signed a contract with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ‘Eagle FC’ to compete in the promotions new 165lbs weight class.

Diego Sanchez (30-13 MMA), meanwhile, last competed at UFC 253 in September of 2020, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jake Matthews. The former UFC lightweight title challenger has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Your Tale of the Tape for the Main Event! 👀 Who you got? #EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | LIVE NOW on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/2lA3VBDfNq — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 12, 2022

Round one of the Eagle FC 46 main event begins and Diego Sanchez gets to work with some solid body kicks. He lands a heavy low kick and Kevin Lee’s leg appears to be compromised. I am not sure if Sanchez has noticed but Lee’s leg is clearly hurt. The ‘MoTown Phenom’ shoots in on a takedown. He gets it and proceeds to move to the back of ‘The Nightmare’. Shots from the top now by Kevin Lee. He hits Diego in the back of the head. No warning and we continue. The horn sounds and Lee lands a pair of late shots on Sanchez.

Round two of the Eagle FC 46 main event begins and Diego Sanchez connects with another heavy low kick and this time there is no doubt that Kevin Lee is hurt. His left leg is in a bay way. The former TUF 1 winner sees it and presses forward. He rocks Lee with a good combination. ‘The MoTown Phenom’ looks to force the clinch but Sanchez avoids. Another shot from Kevin Lee and this time he is able to get the fight back to the ground. He begins working some solid ground and pound. Sanchez is doing a decent job of defending but remains on the bottom. Big elbows now from Lee. The horn sounds to end round two.

Vicious Elbows from @MoTownPhenom at the end of the second! 🔥 What are your scorecards going into the final round? 👀#EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | LIVE NOW on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/9sT0dy1evU — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 12, 2022

The third and final round of the Eagle FC 46 main event begins and Diego Sanchez is able to find some success early on the feet. He continues to land some strong kicks to the legs and body of Kevin Lee. The ‘MoTown Phenom’ rocks Sanchez with a punch. He is able to shoot in and score a takedown and will look to ride out the fight on top. He does just that and should get the nod from the judges.

Official Eagle FC 46 Result: Kevin Lee def. Diego Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Lee fight next following his victory over Sanchez this evening in Miami? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!