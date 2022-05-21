Eagle FC 47 Results: Yorgan de Castro defeats Junior dos Santos via injury TKO (Video)

Tonight’s Eagle FC 47 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Junior dos Santos taking on Yorgan de Castro.

Junior dos Santos (21-10 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since December of 2020, where he suffered a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane. That setback marked the former UFC heavyweight champions fourth in a row and resulted in his release from the promotion. ‘JDS’ initially signed on to fight for Triller, but ultimately wound up returning with Eagle FC.

Meanwhile, Yorgan De Castro (9-3 MMA) was looking to earn his third win a row after being released from the UFC in 2021. The big man had lasted competed at Eagle FC 44, where he submitted Shuan Asher.

Tonight’s Eagle FC 47 event proved to be an entertaining affair for as long as it lasted. Both men were able to land big punches in the opening two rounds and it seemed to be a very close contest heading into the third.

Yorgan de Castro throws some hard punches in the first round against Junior dos Santos #EagleFC47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro | LIVE AND FREE NOW only on FLXcast worldwide and Combate in 🇧🇷 | Sign up NOW at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/gaz61MZmW1 — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

Yorgan de Castro has an explosive start to the second round Score this fight: https://t.co/2pduUAJ34x#EagleFC47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro | LIVE AND FREE NOW only on FLXcast worldwide and Combate in 🇧🇷 | Sign up NOW at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/o492Gqn0Mv — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

However, in the early moments of round three Junior dos Santos threw a right hand that caused his shoulder to pop out of its socket. The bout was waved off due to injury as ‘JDS’ yelled in agony and frustration.

Check out the unfortunate ending below:

Eagle FC 47 main event ends after Junior dos Santos dislocates his shoulder pic.twitter.com/DMRhp1j84D — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

Dos Santos was looking good and then this happens 🤦🏻‍♂️ (shoulder pop). pic.twitter.com/yNJRYS2KZB — jl ⚉ (@mma21plus) May 21, 2022

Eagle FC 47 Result: Yorgan de Castro def. Junior dos Santos via TKO (injury) at 0:35 of Round 3

Would you like to see an immediate rematch between Dos Santos and De Castro following tonight’s controversial result in Miami? Who did you have winning the fight?

