Bellator 273 Results and Highlights

Bellator 273 takes place this evening in Phoenix, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky.
Bader (28-7 MMA), the promotions reigning heavyweight champion, will be returning to the division for the first time in twenty-eight months. ‘Darth’ has spent his last three contests at light heavyweight going 1-2, this while dropping the 205lbs title to Vadim Nemkov.
Meanwhile, Valentin Moldavsky (11-1 MMA) captured Bellator’s interim heavyweight title this past June, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Timothy Johnson. That win marked the 29-year-old’s sixth in a row.
Bellator 273 is co-headlined by a key lightweight matchup featuring former UFC champion Benson Henderson taking on Islam Mamedov.
Henderson (28-11 MMA) will be looking to snap the first three-fight losing streak of his career this evening in Phoenix. ‘Bendo‘ last competed back in October, where he suffered a decision loss to Brent Primus.
Meanwhile, Islam Mamedov (20-1-1 MMA) made his Bellator debut last July, where he earned a split-decision win over the aforementioned Brent Primus. The Russian standout is currently sporting a nineteen-fight undefeated streak.
Bellator 273 Main Card (10pm EST):
265 lbs. Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky –
155 lbs. Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov –
145 lbs. Henry Corrales vs Aiden Lee –
170 lbs. Sabah Homasi vs. Jaleel Willis –
Bellator 273 Prelims (7:00pm EST):
135 lbs. Darrion Caldwell vs. Enrique Barzola –
185 lbs. Romero Cotton vs. Dauan Johnson –
155 lbs. Chris Gonzalez vs. Saad Awad –
205 lbs. Ben Parrish vs. Sullivan Cauly –
145 lbs. Lucas Brennan vs. Benjamin Lugo –
135 lbs. Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt –
Who are you picking to win tonight's Bellator 273 heavyweight title fight between Ryan Bader and Valentin Moldavsky? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!