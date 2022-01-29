Bellator 273 Results and Highlights

Bellator 273 takes place this evening in Phoenix, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky.

Bader (28-7 MMA), the promotions reigning heavyweight champion, will be returning to the division for the first time in twenty-eight months. ‘Darth’ has spent his last three contests at light heavyweight going 1-2, this while dropping the 205lbs title to Vadim Nemkov.

Meanwhile, Valentin Moldavsky (11-1 MMA) captured Bellator’s interim heavyweight title this past June, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Timothy Johnson. That win marked the 29-year-old’s sixth in a row.

Bellator 273 is co-headlined by a key lightweight matchup featuring former UFC champion Benson Henderson taking on Islam Mamedov.

Henderson (28-11 MMA) will be looking to snap the first three-fight losing streak of his career this evening in Phoenix. ‘Bendo‘ last competed back in October, where he suffered a decision loss to Brent Primus.

Meanwhile, Islam Mamedov (20-1-1 MMA) made his Bellator debut last July, where he earned a split-decision win over the aforementioned Brent Primus. The Russian standout is currently sporting a nineteen-fight undefeated streak.

Bellator 273 Main Card (10pm EST):

265 lbs. Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky –

155 lbs. Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov –

145 lbs. Henry Corrales vs Aiden Lee –

170 lbs. Sabah Homasi vs. Jaleel Willis –

Bellator 273 Prelims (7:00pm EST):

135 lbs. Darrion Caldwell vs. Enrique Barzola –

185 lbs. Romero Cotton vs. Dauan Johnson –

155 lbs. Chris Gonzalez vs. Saad Awad –

205 lbs. Ben Parrish vs. Sullivan Cauly –

145 lbs. Lucas Brennan vs. Benjamin Lugo –

135 lbs. Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s Bellator 273 heavyweight title fight between Ryan Bader and Valentin Moldavsky? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!