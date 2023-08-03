WATCH | Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams get into physical altercation after faceoff

By Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams got into an altercation after their faceoff on Thursday.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul

Diaz and Paul had their press conference to help promote their fight on Saturday night in Dallas, Texas. The lead-up to the scrap hasn’t had much promotion, which Paul has been disappointed about. Yet, after Jake Paul and Nate Diaz had their faceoff, their teams got into a physical altercation.

In the video, you can see people pushing each other and eventually it leads to people throwing punches. It isn’t clear who exactly was involved in the incident, but Jake Paul took to social media to reveal Nate Diaz’s team is accusing them of assaulting them.

“Nate’s team has emailed my team trying to claim assault after his team swung first. Apparently the guy who swung first is at the hospital getting stitches. Hilarious these fake gangsters acting like this!” Jake Paul tweeted.

RELATED: Jorge Masvidal reacts after Ben Askren calls for a rematch.

There is no question that this latest incident after the faceoff will likely add some more attention to the fight. It also shouldn’t come as a surprise, as both teams have been vocal about their displeasure with one another and just yesterday, Paul said he didn’t respect Diaz as a person.

“I respect his career, I don’t respect him as a person. There is a difference. He’s a bully, he’s a punk, he beats up innocent people, he’s always trying to cause a scene, throwing water bottles at people,” Paul said after the open workouts to Ariel Helwani. “He’s always high. Like what kind of example is that to set for everyone? They are smoking all the f*****g all the time. I don’t like these things about him, someone has to bully the bully and that is what I am going to do on Saturday.”

Jake Paul enters his boxing match against Nate Diaz coming off his first career loss to Tommy Fury.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jake Paul Nate Diaz

Related

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz explains why he walked out of face-to-face interview with Jake Paul: “Sometimes less is more”

Susan Cox - August 3, 2023
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul shares his official prediction for upcoming boxing match with Nate Diaz

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023

Jake Paul has given his official prediction for his highly-anticipated boxing showdown with Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023

Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s offer for the two to compete in an MMA fight for $10 million.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul explains why he doesn't "respect" Nate Diaz as a "person" ahead of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Jake Paul admits he doesn’t respect Nate Diaz as a person.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz claims he's in on Jake Paul's "secret" that MMA fighters can't box: "I'm not your average MMA fighter"

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Nate Diaz says he’s in on Jake Paul’s secret that MMA fighters aren’t good boxers.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul's manager reveals potential retirement with loss to Nate Diaz: "He may"

Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2023
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

WATCH | Nate Diaz leaves face-to-face interview with Jake Paul early after being criticized of not promoting the fight enough

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Nate Diaz just wants to fight.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Pro fighters make their picks for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

In the main event of an ESPN+ pay-per-view boxing match, Jake Paul is set to return from his first career loss as he takes on UFC veteran Nate Diaz.

Eddie Hearn
Boxing News

Bobby Green explains why Jake Paul could “have a lot of trouble” with Nate Diaz

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2023

UFC fighter Bobby Green has explained why he thinks Jake Paul could struggle in his boxing match against Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury
KSI

Jake Paul shares prediction for Tommy Fury vs. KSI boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

Jake Paul has shared his prediction for the Tommy Fury vs. KSI boxing match in October.