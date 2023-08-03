WATCH | Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams get into physical altercation after faceoff

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams got into an altercation after their faceoff on Thursday.

Diaz and Paul had their press conference to help promote their fight on Saturday night in Dallas, Texas. The lead-up to the scrap hasn’t had much promotion, which Paul has been disappointed about. Yet, after Jake Paul and Nate Diaz had their faceoff, their teams got into a physical altercation.

In the video, you can see people pushing each other and eventually it leads to people throwing punches. It isn’t clear who exactly was involved in the incident, but Jake Paul took to social media to reveal Nate Diaz’s team is accusing them of assaulting them.

Nate’s team has emailed my team trying to claim assault after his team swung first. Apparently the guy who swung first is at the hospital getting stitches. Hilarious these fake gangsters acting like this! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 3, 2023

There is no question that this latest incident after the faceoff will likely add some more attention to the fight. It also shouldn’t come as a surprise, as both teams have been vocal about their displeasure with one another and just yesterday, Paul said he didn’t respect Diaz as a person.

“I respect his career, I don’t respect him as a person. There is a difference. He’s a bully, he’s a punk, he beats up innocent people, he’s always trying to cause a scene, throwing water bottles at people,” Paul said after the open workouts to Ariel Helwani. “He’s always high. Like what kind of example is that to set for everyone? They are smoking all the f*****g all the time. I don’t like these things about him, someone has to bully the bully and that is what I am going to do on Saturday.”

Jake Paul enters his boxing match against Nate Diaz coming off his first career loss to Tommy Fury.