Daniel Cormier weighs in on Dustin Poirier’s knockout loss to Justin Gaethje: “I hope he doesn’t walk away”

By Susan Cox - July 31, 2023
Daniel Cormier is weighing in on Dustin Poirier’s knockout loss to Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, UFC, BMF, Daniel Cormier, UFC 291

Saturday, July 29th, at UFC 291, the new ‘BMF’ title holder, Justin Gaethje was crowned.

It was Poirier (29-8 MMA) vs Gaethje (25-4 MMA) in the lightweight main event last Saturday. The result was a KO victory for Gaethje at 1:00 of round 2.

Daniel Cormier is letting it be known that although it was a definite downturn for the 34-year-old fighter, the loss should not have ‘The Diamond’ thinking of retirement.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier shared his thoughts on Poirier’s future:

“Dustin Poirier’s near and dear to my heart. A kid that grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana, and I’ve said time and time again, we that grew up in small cities, sometimes fall victim to what we believe we can achieve. Dustin Poirier never fell for that thought. He thought of the world as something he can conquer, and he did absolutely that… He is an absolute star.”

Daniel Cormier, letting it be known that he wants Poirier to keep fighting, continued (h/t MMANews):

“I will be very interested to see what Dustin Poirier’s approach is now, because I don’t think that Dustin Poirier is a guy that is gonna stick around just for the sake of fighting. I understand he likes money, but he’s already made a ton of it… I don’t know what the future looks like for him. I hope he doesn’t walk away. I hope that he keeps fighting. I believe there are many more Dustin Poirier fights for people to see… There’s much more for Dustin Poirier to accomplish.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Dustin Poirier still has much to accomplish?

Who would you like to see Poirier get in the cage with next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

