Dustin Poirier reveals UFC retirement fight timeframe: ‘That’s what I’m pushing for’

Dustin Poirier’s Retirement Fight Happening This Summer?

The Schmo recently caught up with Dustin Poirier before a Celebrity Sweat football game during Super Bowl LIX week. Poirier couldn’t totally spill the beans on plans for his retirement fight, but he did drop a summer timeframe.

“Yeah and I wish I could tell you more,” Poirier said. “I’ve actually been having calls every week with the UFC, but it’s looking like summer in New Orleans is close to happening for my retirement fight. My pay-per-view in New Orleans this summer would be incredible. That’s what I’m pushing for, that’s what the UFC’s working towards and things are getting pretty close.”

Poirier admitted that it would be a dream scenario if the UFC can pull it off.

“Lay the gloves down where it all started in Louisiana would be an honor for me,” Poirier said.

Despite not winning an undisputed UFC title, Poirier has had some massive moments inside the Octagon. He defeated Conor McGregor twice, captured the interim UFC lightweight title against Max Holloway, and had all-out wars with Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler. Poirier has perhaps reached the pinnacle of the UFC closer than anyone who hasn’t won the big one.

We’ll keep you updated on plans for Poirier’s retirement fight as more information becomes available.

