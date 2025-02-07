Dustin Poirier reveals UFC retirement fight timeframe: ‘That’s what I’m pushing for’

By Fernando Quiles - February 7, 2025

Dustin Poirier has an idea of when his retirement fight might be.

Dustin Poirier

After suffering a fifth-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev in his final bid for undisputed UFC gold, “The Diamond” made it clear that he will not be climbing his way back up the ladder. With 40 pro MMA fights under his belt, Poirier contemplated retiring if he wasn’t given an enticing fight offer.

It appears the UFC is working on something special for Poirier, and he plans on going through with a retirement fight. He has even revealed a timeframe for his swan song.

Dustin Poirier’s Retirement Fight Happening This Summer?

The Schmo recently caught up with Dustin Poirier before a Celebrity Sweat football game during Super Bowl LIX week. Poirier couldn’t totally spill the beans on plans for his retirement fight, but he did drop a summer timeframe.

“Yeah and I wish I could tell you more,” Poirier said. “I’ve actually been having calls every week with the UFC, but it’s looking like summer in New Orleans is close to happening for my retirement fight. My pay-per-view in New Orleans this summer would be incredible. That’s what I’m pushing for, that’s what the UFC’s working towards and things are getting pretty close.”

Poirier admitted that it would be a dream scenario if the UFC can pull it off.

“Lay the gloves down where it all started in Louisiana would be an honor for me,” Poirier said.

Despite not winning an undisputed UFC title, Poirier has had some massive moments inside the Octagon. He defeated Conor McGregor twice, captured the interim UFC lightweight title against Max Holloway, and had all-out wars with Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler. Poirier has perhaps reached the pinnacle of the UFC closer than anyone who hasn’t won the big one.

We’ll keep you updated on plans for Poirier’s retirement fight as more information becomes available.

