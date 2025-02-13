Max Holloway provides update on his comeback fight

By Harry Kettle - February 13, 2025

UFC legend Max Holloway has provided an update on his comeback fight as he prepares for his return to the Octagon.

Max Holloway

As we know, Max Holloway is easily one of the most popular fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He has achieved some incredible things up to this point, and many believe he still has a lot left in the tank. Either way, though, it feels like there’s nothing that can dampen the legacy he has created for himself in the sport.

RELATED: Ranked UFC lightweight says Max Holloway can give Islam Makhachev problems: ‘There are things that could be difficult’

Of course, some will argue that Holloway’s defeat to Ilia Topuria has tarnished what he’s been able to accomplish. In reality, though, he lost to one of the most in-form fighters in all of the UFC. Now, it would appear as if he’s setting his sights on lightweight, moving on from his goal of reclaiming the gold at 145 pounds.

In a short interaction with a fan on X, Holloway revealed that he and his team are currently working on plans for him to get back in the cage.

We working on the date!

— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 12, 2025

Holloway’s comeback goal

“We working on the date!”

It’s hard not to love Max Holloway for everything that he’s done in this sport. Less than a year ago, he was knocking out Justin Gaethje to claim the BMF title in truly incredible circumstances. Now, however, it’s time for a new chapter. He knows that he has to prove to the masses that he’s still got what it takes to compete at the elite level, and we’re excited to see what comes of that.

What do you believe should be next for Max Holloway at this point in his career? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Max Holloway UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria

Paddy Pimblett welcomes 'midget' Ilia Topuria to lightweight division: 'I'm here waiting'

Fernando Quiles - February 13, 2025
Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on possible Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria fight

Harry Kettle - February 13, 2025

UFC star Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on a potential superfight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington could be set for career change in different sport

Harry Kettle - February 13, 2025

UFC star Colby Covington could be set for a shift into a different sport following his eventual retirement from mixed martial arts.

Sean Strickland, Eric Nicksick
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland provides update on relationship with Eric Nicksick

Harry Kettle - February 13, 2025

Sean Strickland has provided an update on his relationship with head coach Eric Nicksick following the latter’s recent criticism.

Youssef Zalal
UFC

Youssef Zalal eager to "solve the puzzle" of Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 102: "Shake up the division"

Cole Shelton - February 12, 2025

Youssef Zalal is excited to prove he’s a true title contender at UFC Vegas 102.

Daniel Cormier, Chael Sonnen

Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen pitch Colby Covington vs Michael Chiesa to fight after TUF 33

Cole Shelton - February 12, 2025
Joe Rogan
UFC

UFC commentator Joe Rogan offers his pick for the greatest heavyweight of all time: "He was a monster!"

Josh Evanoff - February 12, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has named Fedor Emelianenko as the heavyweight GOAT.

Megan Anderson
UFC

Former UFC title challenger Megan Anderson shows interest in move to boxing amid MMA hiatus: "You never know"

Josh Evanoff - February 12, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Megan Anderson is open to a move to the boxing ring.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler calls out Paddy Pimblett for International Fight Week: "opportunity of a lifetime for a young lad"

Cole Shelton - February 12, 2025

Michael Chandler has his eyes on his next opponent.

Kamaru Usman Tatiana Suarez
Tatiana Suarez

Kamaru Usman's brutally honest take on Tatiana Suarez's UFC 312 loss to Zhang Weili

Fernando Quiles - February 12, 2025

Kamaru Usman was disappointed by Tatiana Suarez’s performance against Zhang Weili.