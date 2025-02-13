Max Holloway provides update on his comeback fight

UFC legend Max Holloway has provided an update on his comeback fight as he prepares for his return to the Octagon.

As we know, Max Holloway is easily one of the most popular fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He has achieved some incredible things up to this point, and many believe he still has a lot left in the tank. Either way, though, it feels like there’s nothing that can dampen the legacy he has created for himself in the sport.

Of course, some will argue that Holloway’s defeat to Ilia Topuria has tarnished what he’s been able to accomplish. In reality, though, he lost to one of the most in-form fighters in all of the UFC. Now, it would appear as if he’s setting his sights on lightweight, moving on from his goal of reclaiming the gold at 145 pounds.

In a short interaction with a fan on X, Holloway revealed that he and his team are currently working on plans for him to get back in the cage.