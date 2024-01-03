Dustin Poirier refutes rumors of possible Nate Diaz fight at UFC 300: “It ain’t happening”

By Harry Kettle - January 3, 2024

UFC star Dustin Poirier has dismissed the idea that he will be battling Nate Diaz at UFC 300.

Dustin Poirier

It’s safe to say that Dustin Poirier is one of the most notable names in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. From his incredible longevity to his trilogy with Conor McGregor, he’s had a lot of highlight-reel moments over the years.

Alas, despite some of his setbacks, he still has his eyes on the prize. The veteran is preparing for a return to the Octagon after getting knocked out by Justin Gaethje last year. ‘The Diamond’ seemingly has a few opponents in mind, but beyond that, his main focus is being part of the UFC 300 card.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier tells Nate Diaz he can sign a one-fight deal with the UFC: “I’ll beat the sh*t out of you bruh”

The historic event will go down on April 13 in Las Vegas and, as you can imagine, everyone will be hoping to make an appearance.

However, despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Poirier’s dance partner will not be Nate Diaz.

Poirier’s Diaz dismissal

Fan: “@DustinPoirier Champ – are you gonna face Nate on the UFC 300 card?? It’s January – give us a name!”

Poirier: “No it ain’t happening”

These two men were first scheduled to battle one another at UFC 230, which took place over five years ago. Diaz has never been shy when it comes to voicing his opinion on the former interim champ, and it was always expected that they’d eventually clash in one way or another.

For whatever reason, that hasn’t quite come to fruition – and Dustin doesn’t seem too interested in changing that.

Would you want to see Dustin Poirier take on Nate Diaz at UFC 300? If the answer is no, who else would you want to see him face off against? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

