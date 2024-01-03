Dustin Poirier refutes rumors of possible Nate Diaz fight at UFC 300: “It ain’t happening”

UFC star Dustin Poirier has dismissed the idea that he will be battling Nate Diaz at UFC 300.

It’s safe to say that Dustin Poirier is one of the most notable names in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. From his incredible longevity to his trilogy with Conor McGregor, he’s had a lot of highlight-reel moments over the years.

Alas, despite some of his setbacks, he still has his eyes on the prize. The veteran is preparing for a return to the Octagon after getting knocked out by Justin Gaethje last year. ‘The Diamond’ seemingly has a few opponents in mind, but beyond that, his main focus is being part of the UFC 300 card.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier tells Nate Diaz he can sign a one-fight deal with the UFC: “I’ll beat the sh*t out of you bruh”

The historic event will go down on April 13 in Las Vegas and, as you can imagine, everyone will be hoping to make an appearance.

However, despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Poirier’s dance partner will not be Nate Diaz.