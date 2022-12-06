Dustin Poirier tells Nate Diaz he can sign a one-fight deal with the UFC: “I’ll beat the sh*t out of you bruh”

Dustin Poirier wants Nate Diaz to sign a one-fight deal with the UFC.

It was back in November 2018 at UFC 230 that Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) was scheduled to fight Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) in a co-main event lightweight bout. The fight never happened as Poirier had to withdraw with an undisclosed injury. As it turned out it was a hip injury which sidelined Poirier ahead of UFC 230.

Although there was a willingness on both sides, the fight was never rescheduled.

Apparently ‘The Diamond’ has not given up hope and even though Diaz served out his UFC contract and is now a free agent, Poirier wants that shot to battle it out with the Californian in the Octagon.

Dustin Poirier is hot off a win over Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) at UFC 281 this past November.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Poirier called out Nate Diaz:

Come back for 1 fight and I'll beat the shit outta you bruh @NateDiaz209 https://t.co/WdSmT89aqB — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 6, 2022

Diaz left the UFC on a high note after a submission victory over Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) this past September at UFC 279.

With Diaz now a free agent there has been much speculation about what the 37-year-old will do next. Diaz has lots of options and there have been rumors he will get in the boxing ring with Jake Paul or perhaps Anderson Silva or maybe try his hand at bare-knuckle fighting against Luis Palomino.

A new alternative would be to go back to the UFC to get a 1-fight extension so he could battle it out in the cage with Dustin Poirier.

There were harsh words between Nate Diaz and Dana White leading up to his final UFC contract fight and the chance of the two coming together in harmony to create a match-up between Diaz and Poirier would seem unlikely. However, money talks and therefore you can’t rule anything out.

What do you think of Poirier’s call-out to Diaz? Do you think it could happen? Who do you predict would be the victor?

