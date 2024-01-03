Sean O’Malley reacts to Aljamain Sterling’s loss at Fury Pro Grappling 8: “If you butt scoot, you’re a fruit loop”

By Harry Kettle - January 3, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s recent grappling defeat.

Aljamain Sterling

Ever since losing his bantamweight title to Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling has been preparing for a return to the Octagon. He’s been doing so in plenty of ways, which includes taking part in grappling contests.

Ahead of his featherweight clash with Calvin Kattar at UFC 300, ‘Funk Master’ took on Kevin Dantzler at Fury Pro Grappling 8. He lost via split decision, and he was notably frustrated with how the bout played out. Dantzler spent the majority of his time on the ground and refused to really engage with Sterling, which frustrated the UFC star.

The aforementioned Sean O’Malley, a long-time rival of Aljamain’s, decided to weigh in on the situation.

O’Malley’s Sterling thoughts

“If you butt scoot, you’re a fruit loop,” O’Malley said.

“I’m just talking s**t, it’s a sweet sport,” O’Malley said. “And being able to guard retention, and not have someone pass your guard is a sweet skill. But there’s something about wrestling, and especially for someone like ‘Aljo’ who’s going into it from fighting, an MMA guy going against – just like, let’s f***ing wrestle a bit.”

His coach Tim Welch then weighed in on the situation.

“Like ‘Aljo’ said too, if it’s a fight, it’s like come on,” Welch said. “Every single position he’s in, he’s in his position to drop bombs on the guy’s head. But that’s the thing about jiu-jitsu, it’s not a fight, it’s not a fight, it’s a completely different sport.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? What are your predictions for Aljamain Sterling’s run at featherweight and his upcoming return? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

